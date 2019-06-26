'View' co-hosts defend Iran questioning Trump's mental health: 'Everybody does it'

"View" co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg suggested Wednesday that it wasn't a big deal for Iran to question President Trump's mental fitness, noting that they both already did.

Their comments came after co-host Sunny Hostin, a frequent Trump critic, said that she didn't think it was appropriate for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to call the White House's policy "mentally retarded." That description came from an initial translation but another translation reportedly said Rouhani used the term "mentally handicapped."

Rouhani was responding to Trump's decision to impose additional sanctions on the regime.

"I'm not a fan of this president but I also think it is so inappropriate that the Iranian president is saying that the United States president is suffering from mental illness," Hostin said.

TRUMP VOWS IRAN CANNOT HAVE PATH TO NUKES, SAYS HE HOPES SANCTIONS SENT 'MESSAGE'

Goldberg and Behar immediately asked why. "Why? Everybody says it," Behar said before laughing.

"Why? We say it," Goldberg also said.

"I just think that he's a foreign leader," Hostin responded, "and I don't think we should cheer the fact that a foreign government is talking about our president in that way."

Co-host Meghan McCain said she agreed with Hostin and suggested it was hypocritical for Iran to criticize the United States when it "throws gay people off of roofs for being gay and stone women in the street for wearing tank tops."

Behar, earlier in the discussion, suggested that name-calling had become normal in foreign relations and that Trump might even become "pen pals" with Rouhani.

"Remember when [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong Un called [Trump] a dotard (doddering old person) ? That's what they do. They call each other names. I mean, this is what we're living with now. Trump does it. They do it, then the next thing you know, they're pen pals," she said.

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO UN: IRAN IS 'PANICKING' IN THE FACE OF INCREASED US SANCTIONS

"He's writing letters to Kim now and Kim is sending him little love notes," Behar added.

Trump, on Tuesday, appeared to respond to Rouhani's insult by tweeting a series of blistering criticisms of his regime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality," Trump said. "Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration."