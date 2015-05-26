Victoria's Secret unveils 10 new models

Ten angels just got their wings, and some free bras.

Victoria’s Secret added 10 new models to its roster, which had recently been whittled down to five (Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, and Lily Aldridge).

The lingerie company provided a 15-second clip introducing their new employees, and handy dandy summary of each new model's bona fides, which include, variously, racket sports, salsa dancing, and trying new meals.

KATE GRIGORIEVA is an accomplished ballroom dancer. She graduated from art school and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing before starting her modeling career.

TAYLOR HILL was scouted at a horse ranch in Colorado. She likes new music, reading, snowboarding and practicing yoga.

ELSA HOSK began modeling after her father submitted photographs to a local agency. Elsa balanced modeling with a professional basketball career, eventually leaving the court to pursue modeling full time.

MARTHA HUNT was discovered in her home state of North Carolina at a modeling competition. She likes to cook and stays active with surfing and dancing.

JAC JAGACIAK was discovered during a casting at a shopping mall in her hometown of Puszczykowo. She comes from an athletic family, and trained in track and field since childhood. She enjoys playing sports and cooking.

STELLA MAXWELL has lived all over the world. She was discovered by a New Zealand agent, loves racket sports, hiking and travel.

LAIS RIBEIRO stays active with boxing, volleyball and soccer. She also has a passion for salsa dancing.

SARA SAMPAIO has won the Portuguese “Best Female Model” Golden Globe multiple times. She is a brown belt in karate, plays the violin, and loves to surf.

ROMEE STRIJD has a passion for interior design and cooking. She stays fit with running and boxing.

JASMINE TOOKES practiced gymnastics for 14 years and played high school volleyball. She is a self-described “foodie” who loves trying new and exotic meals.

