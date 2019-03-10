Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik slams critics of nude photo on International Women's Day

Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik didn't stand for critics who tried to shame her for posting a nude photo on Instagram to mark International Women's Day on Friday.

Shaik, 28, posted a nude photo of herself, blurring her nipple, with the caption, "Here's to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. #internationalwomensday."

Commenters didn't find her nudity necessarily empowering for females.

"Stripping doesn’t make you strong happy women’s day to all the women who know what real strength is," one follower commented.

The supermodel replied, “This is simply capturing a beautiful image of a raw woman’s body. Where is stripping? And shouldn’t we uplift women on international women’s day?”

Another fan attempted to clarify the previous critic's remark, writing, “I think [the first commenter] is simply saying you don’t need to be naked on International Women’s Day. But yes we should uplift and support women but not in this way. [It’s] promoting the wrong idea.”

She also clapped back at another commenter who said the photo was too "sexual" for International Women's Day, writing, "I understand clothes or no clothes it's nothing to harm or pushing in a sexual manner."

