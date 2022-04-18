Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale shares 8-minute ab workout: ‘4 exercises 30 seconds each’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Gale is unveiling the secret behind her washboard abs.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram on Monday and shared an eight-minute workout she swears by.

The 26-year-old rocked a summery two-toned string bikini as she showed off her exercise routine outdoors alongside her dog.

"8 min ab workout," Gale captioned the video. "4 exercises. 30 seconds each. Repeat 4 sets."

Gale started with crunches to strengthen her core. She then opted for arm and leg raises to further the burn. Gale also relied on knee-to-elbow crunches and twists. Her workout buddy relaxed and looked on instead.

"I think I might prefer Zoe's version of this workout," Gale joked.

The Swedish-Australian star first auditioned for Victoria’s Secret after age 18, Grazia reported. Casting agents were so impressed that they created an extra runway look so she could be included. Gale went on to appear in several more shows and posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2017.

Gale, a fitness advocate, is known for uploading some of her routines to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

"I think a lot of people assume that fitness only means going to the gym, but to me, it’s always been about finding anything active that I enjoy, and finding the balance with having fun," she explained to V magazine. "I’m very lucky because fitness has also ended up being a huge part of my work, which I think of as a great luxury to have something I’m so passionate about organically integrated into my professional life."

"Having that love for wellness makes staying dedicated far easier as well, everything is harder when we view it as an obligation rather than a pleasure," she shared. "Usually on my days off, and sometimes before going to set – I end up heading to Pilates, boxing or jump rope and when that gets boring, I go rock climbing with friends or find some other activity we can tackle."

The star insisted to the outlet that she doesn’t weigh herself or count calories. Instead, she has "a hard rule against eating any cane sugar" and instead, stocks up on vegetables and seafood.

"My diet generally consists of fresh, organic produce (all veggies, nuts, seafood, occasional eggs and lots of raw vegan dark chocolate) and superfoods every day such as chlorella and spirulina," Gale explained. "If I ever need an immune booster I have tons of ginger, turmeric and baobab. That’s kind of it for the constants in my rituals."

"I’ve never been a fan of the expression ‘cheat meals,’" she continued. "It makes the meal seem ‘bad’ somehow, or like something you shouldn’t be having. I only eat foods that nourish my body, other foods I don’t even crave – but I do eat nourishing versions of the unhealthy stuff. Nice cream, which is ice cream made from bananas, chocolate that’s sweetened with coconut nectar, nut butters, popcorn, etc. I just don’t believe that to be cheating. My body and soul need it so there is no cheating. I guess the only cheat for me is an occasional night out drinking, which happens a few times a year."