Victoria Beckham, Jewel, Leonardo DiCaprio: Celebrities turning 50 in 2024

A handful of stars are turning 50 in 2024.

Here is a look at the celebrities who are or have celebrated a milestone birthday this year:

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday on April 17.

When speaking with The Telegraph in September 2023, Beckham made it clear she was not worried about getting older, telling the outlet, "honestly, I’m not obsessed with looking young."

Tiffani Thiessen

"Saved by the Bell" star, Tiffani Thiessen, turned the big 5-0 in January, celebrating with a series of countdown posts on Instagram, including one of her in bed, captioned "over the hill," and another of her birthday party.

"A golden night it was. My 50th celebration was truly memorable," she captioned an Instagram reel featuring special moments from the night. "The night was filled with so much love and tons of laughter. Couldn’t have asked for a better way to bring in this year with some very special people in my life."

Leonardo DiCaprio

Academy Award-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, will be celebrating his 50th birthday in November.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" last November, DiCaprio revealed the one thing he wants to accomplish before celebrating his milestone birthday, is to make "just one more movie," which he still has time to accomplish.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale turned 50 in January, celebrating his milestone birthday in Mexico with his family.

The "Batman Begins" star was photographed enjoying the warm weather with his wife, Sibi Blažić, and their 9-year-old son, Joseph, while relaxing together poolside, according to Page Six.

Kate Moss

Supermodel Kate Moss celebrated her 50th birthday in January.

"I’m not turning 50," she told The Times ahead of her birthday, in September 2023. "No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz is getting ready to celebrate her 50th birthday on April 28, telling Elle in January that she no longer finds issue with people asking her about her age.

"People have been asking me about age since I was 20-something. I was more bothered then than now," she told the outlet. "Now it makes more sense, to discuss turning 50. It’s a huge, beautiful thing, and I really want to celebrate that with all my friends. It means I’m here and I’m healthy, and it’s a reason to have a party."

Jewel

Singer-songwriter, Jewel, will celebrate her milestone birthday next month.

"I wasn’t sure what getting older would feel like. I was never afraid of it luckily. I’ve loved every year. But in my business and the world, really, Is not kind to aging women," she wrote on Instagram in November 2021.

"So when it came to aging, I knew where I stood on it: take care of myself. Eat well. Drink water. Rest. And bring it on," she continued. "My skin is changing. Gravity definitely takes its toll. But I’m surprised by how good I feel. How vital. How happy. How healthy. And yeah, I feel sexy."

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest will celebrate his 50th birthday in December.

The "American Idol" host broke out into the mainstream in 2002 when he was 28-years-old and began hosting the competition reality show. He has gone on to become the new host of "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Years Eve," hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan" from 2017 to 2023 and has been hosting a radio show on KIIS-FM since 2004.