Victoria Beckham supports Black Lives Matter: 'Fashion industry has a huge role to play'

Victoria Beckham is working to make a change.

The fashion mogul, 46, took to Instagram on Friday to voice her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to announce how she's working to increase inclusivity at her own fashion company.

In the post, Beckham shared simple, black-and-white images of text.

"The fashion industry has a huge role to play in the Black Lives Matter movement, and I can be better. We can all be better," the lengthy statement began. "It starts with representation, both within our businesses and who we work with externally."

Beckham wrote that while her company has "striven to be inclusive," she has put together a plan to make it even more so.

"As a first step, we've set up an internal working group to look at everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers and partners," she explained. "This group will help hold the business accountable and ensure our short and long-term actions reflect our learnings."

Similarly, the former Spice Girls member promised "additional team training and support" to identify "unconscious bias."

"It's each of our responsibilities to speak out and use our platforms for education, conversation and change," Beckham concluded. "Things won't change or be solved in a day, but we clearly can't wait another day to start doing more."

Though the wording differed slightly, Beckham expressed similar thoughts in her caption.

She added: "I hope you all share my sentiment and are doing the same with your friends, family, brands and businesses so that we all play our part in this vital issue. x vb #blacklivesmatter."

The post came as protests have unfolded around the globe in opposition to police brutality against African-Americans.

The May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody helped spur the unrest. Floyd died after now-former officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on the man's neck for over eight minutes.