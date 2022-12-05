Expand / Collapse search
'Twin Peaks' actor Al Strobel dead at 83

Strobel starred as the one-armed man in the 'Twin Peaks' world

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"Twin Peaks" actor Al Strobel has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 83.

"Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel," producer Sabrina Sutherland said in a statement via email. "He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our ‘Twin Peaks' family."

Sutherland also announced the news on Facebook writing, "I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly."

Strobel's cause of death has not been given at this time.

"Twin Peaks" actor Al Strobel has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The series' co-creator Mark Frost also shared a tribute to the actor on Twitter.

"Oh no…. Dear Al… as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was," he wrote. "RIP, friend."

Cast member Dana Ashbrook remembered Strobel as "the sweetest of men."

"Sad, sad news…love Al," she wrote on Twitter before adding, "A wonderful story teller…:) and to watch him roll a one handed cigarette- pure magic."

Al Stobel was known for his role as the "one-armed man" in the television series, "Twin Peaks."

Strobel appeared in all the "Twin Peaks" shows and film. The show originally aired in the 1990s and ran for two seasons.

He played Phillip Gerard in "Twin Peaks," "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me" and "Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces." Strobel's character in the series cut off his own arm to prevent an evil spirit from possessing him. 

The actor lost his arm in real life after a car accident at the age of 17.

Outside the "Twin Peaks" world, Strobel was also known for his roles in "Megaville," "Ricochet River" and "Sitting Target."

"Twin Peaks" originally ran for two season in the 1990s.

