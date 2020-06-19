TV networks enlist private investigator to scour stars' social media for racism: report

A handful of TV networks has enlisted the help of a California private investigator to check stars’ social media for any racist or otherwise unsavory posts, according to a report.

Big-name TV networks, such as CBS, MTV and VH1, are working with Studio City-based Edward Myers & Associates, and have asked the private investigation firm to scour their production and on-air stars’ social media accounts for any blemishes before they get out to the public, according to Page Six.

The stars have reportedly been notified of the firm’s task.

Reps for the networks did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

In recent weeks, at least six TV and reality stars across several networks have been fired or pulled from their roles after the discovery of offensive behavior or social media activity.

The CW announced on June 8 it had fired “The Flash” actor Hartley Sawyer after several allegedly racist, misogynistic and homophobic tweets were unearthed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sawyer reportedly made offensive posts on a since-deleted account before he signed on with the show.

"In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation,” the CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace wrote in a statement provided to THR. “Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."

The next day, Bravo released a statement confirming four members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast – Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni – would not return to the reality series, which recently aired its final episode.

The announcement was made after it was revealed earlier this month that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African-American coworker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of “Vanderpump.”

Boyens and Caprioni were let go over past tweets that contained racial slurs.

All four have since apologized.

Also on June 9, MTV announced in a statement to People it had pulled “Teen Mom” star Taylor Selfridge from the show for an alleged history of racist comments.

"MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV rep told the outlet. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Selfridge said in an Instagram post she had made the decision to part ways with the show.

Bravo announced this week that Peter Hunziker, star of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” was fired for an allegedly racist post. The network said in a statement on Instagram it was “editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

