Alex Trebek's best TV cameos

Alex Trebek was best known as the longtime host of the beloved game show “Jeopardy!”

The Emmy winner, who first took on the role in 1984, became an institution, so much so he occasionally guest-starred on other TV shows including “Cheers” and “The Golden Girls.”

Trebek died Sunday at 80 years old after battling pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed in March 2019 and even kept up with his hosting duties while undergoing treatments.

Representatives for "Jeopardy!" said in a statement that the show will not announce plans for a new host at this time.

Check out some of Trebek's best cameos below:

“Cheers”

Cliff (John Ratzenberger) is selected as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" during a remote taping in Boston. His categories include civil servants, stamps from around the world, mothers and sons, beer, bar trivia and celibacy.

Trebek, of course, appeared as himself.

“The Golden Girls”

Trebek also played himself when Dorothy (Bea Arthur) auditioned for the show. Her opponents are roommate Rose (Betty White) and Charley (David Leisure).

Merv Griffin, the late creator of “Jeopardy!,” also appeared.

"The Simpsons"

Trebek voiced the animated version of himself when Marge goes on "Jeopardy!" and gets into a hole.

"Hot in Cleveland"

The TV personality appeared on the TV Land sitcom as Park Ranger Alex Trebek, who spends his time on weekends helping people in ... jeopardy.

"Orange Is the New Black"

In a clip from the Netflix series, Trebek put on some sass when playing "Jeopardy!" with Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) and Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling).

He tells the contestants, “I’m here, b---h!” after Piper keeps asking, "Where is Alex?" in reference to her girlfriend on the show, Alex Vause.