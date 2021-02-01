Trump welcome on Ja Rule's celebrity booking app Iconn, rapper says

Former President Donald Trump is welcome to use Ja Rule's celebrity booking app.

The 44-year-old rapper recently spoke with TMZ and said though Trump has been banned from Twitter, he will not be blocked from using Iconn, which can be used to book entertainers for events and the like.

Twitter decided to give Trump the boot following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots after his online messages were deemed at least partially responsible for the events by the social media platform. Other platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube also put holds on his accounts.

"Listen, listen, it's freedom for everybody. Anybody can go on any platform they want," the "Always On Time" rapper said. "But I suppose if he starts doing crazy things like trying to rile up his base and get the Proud Boys going on Iconn, yeah, then he gotta go."

The Proud Boys are a far-right group and two men from New York, newly identified by the Justice Department as members of the Proud Boys, were slapped with additional conspiracy charges Friday in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Grammy-nominated artist, born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, joked: "Any funny s--t outta you, Donny, you gotta go."

Ja Rule's stance on the former president isn't exactly clear, but in 2015, he told Fox Business that he's a Democrat and liked Hillary Clinton, though expressed interest in Jeb Bush's candidacy.

He continued to TMZ: "[Twitter CEO] Jack Dorsey, he said it best when he did the actual banning of Trump. He said he believes that it's the right thing to do, but he also believes this is a slippery slope, and that's exactly what I felt about it."

The rapper again echoed Dorsey's sentiments, stating, "I really do believe it was the right decision because the rhetoric and the things [Trump] was tweeting was just stirring up all the people -- they rushed the god d--ned Capitol for Christ's sake."

"Something had to be done," Ja Rule said.

He added: "Trump, come on over to Iconn, get yourself a page, but you better behave."

