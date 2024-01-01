Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift share New Year’s kiss after Chiefs secure eighth consecutive division title

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wrapped up 2023 with another division title and a New Year’s kiss with pop sensation and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Not a bad way to kick off 2024.

Videos circulating on social media early Monday morning showed the pair share a New Year’s kiss at a party reportedly held in downtown Kansas City.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It came after the 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Swift, 34, was spotted wearing a Chiefs’ letterman-style jacket as she watched Kansas City come from behind to win their eighth consecutive AFC West title with a 25-17 victory.

FROM OUTKICK: L’JARIUS SNEED CLEARLY HEARD JA’MARR CHASE TRASH TALK, TEMPERS FLARE BETWEEN CHIEFS & BENGALS

"Everybody contributed to this thing, which I think was great," head coach Andy Reid said after the game, via the team website. "As you saw, nobody gave up hope. It wasn't the smoothest early on, but the guys battled through, and they supported each other. That was a positive."

The Chiefs also secured the No. 3 seed in the AFC after rallying back from a 10-point deficit in the second quarter.

"Obviously, we're not winning this in Week 12 or Week 13 like we have before," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "We had to battle through adversity and find a way to win this game, but it’s not over. We have to continue to get better and better, and we understand that… Now you're in the playoffs, it's one game, single elimination, and I think we can go out there and compete with anybody."

CHIEFS CLAIM AFC WEST TITLE WITH WIN OVER RIVAL BENGALS AT HOME

Mahomes, 28, completed 21 of 29 for 245 passing yards and a touchdown. He surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the sixth consecutive season.

A good day for the Chiefs spelled trouble for the Bengals.

Cincinnati was eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s loss.

"Not every locker room in the league is like this — guys that work together, guys that have been out there since July 25 or whatever it was," head coach Zac Taylor said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We just came up a little bit short. Unfortunately, not every year is your year, but we have one more game to play. It's a big game at home against a divisional team. So we're not here today talking like our season is over, because it's not. We still have one game left."

The Bengals will close out the season next Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.