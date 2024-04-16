Chiefs' Travis Kelce 'excited' to land game show-hosting gig in first regular TV series role

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won a second consecutive Super Bowl in February, and the 34-year-old NFL star has become somewhat of a pop culture sensation over the past couple of years.

He hosted an episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 2023. Over the past several months, he has been romantically linked to music star Taylor Swift.

Kelce has also landed multiple endorsement deals, and his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, has drawn millions of fans.

Kelce's name had been linked to a game show, and Amazon Prime Video confirmed the tight end was selected as the new host of the streaming platform's "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity."

The show is a spinoff of the popular show "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader," which debuted in 2009. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy and WWE star and actor John Cena previously had different stints as the original series' host.

Instead of studying NFL playbooks, Kelce will familiarize himself with a variety of topics elementary school children would be familiar with.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, adult contestants "will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from (an) elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize."

Contestants will be given a 6th-grade level question at the end of each show.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with ‘Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity,’" Kelce said in a news release.

"The original show is a great success. So, to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

Kelce is familiar with being in front of the camera. He starred in the dating reality show "Catching Kelce," which aired in 2016.

Amazon's Prime Video will also once again be the exclusive home for the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" games.

Kelce has been named to nine Pro Bowls and is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

