ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Great Gatsby’ starring Robert Redford, Mia Farrow turns 50: 10 Hollywood classics celebrating milestone

'Great Gatsby,' directed by Jack Clayton, was released in 1974

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Many of Hollywood's classic movies are celebrating a milestone anniversary this year. 

Here is a look at a few movies that are turning 50 in 2024.

"Chinatown"

Jack Nicholsan and Faye Dunaway in a scene for "Chinatown."

"Chinatown" received 11 Academy Award nominations. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Director Roman Polanski's final film in the United States, "Chinatown," turns 50 in June.

In addition to earning 11 Academy Award nominations, it came in second in the American Film Institute's ranking of its top 10 mystery films, was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1991 and is often cited as one of the greatest films of all time.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

A scene from "Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is loosely based on the crimes of Ed Gein. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

It has been 50 years since director Tobe Hooper first terrified audiences with the film "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which is widely referred to as one of the greatest horror movies of all time, despite being banned in some countries initially. 

The movie follows a group of friends as they try to escape a cannibalistic family and was loosely based on the crimes of Ed Gein.

"Blazing Saddles"

Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little in "Blazing Saddles."

"Blazing Saddles" was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. (Photo by Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images)

"Blazing Saddles" celebrated its 50th birthday in February. The film, directed by Mel Brooks and starring Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little, received three Academy Award nominations.

In 2006, it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and was selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry.

"Foxy Brown"

The cast of "Foxy Brown" posing for a photo

"Foxy Brown" was released in April 1974. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

The Pam Grier-led "Foxy Brown" celebrated its 50th birthday in April.

While many criticized the film for its exploitation of Black people in America, Grier claimed it promoted women empowerment. 

"Lords of Flatbush"

Henry Winkler, Sylvester Stallone and cast of "Lords of Flatbush" posing for a photo

"Lords of Flatbush" stars, from left to right, Paul Mace, Sylvester Stallone, Henry Winkler and Perry King. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Before he was Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone starred as Stanley Rosiello in "Lords of Flatbush" 50 years ago. 

Also starring Henry Winkler, Perry King and Paul Mace, the movie follows street teens living in Brooklyn, New York, in the 1950s.

"Young Frankenstein"

Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman and Teri Garr in "Young Frankenstein."

"Young Frankenstein" is considered one of the funniest movies of all time. (Getty Images)

In December 1974, Brooks and Wilder teamed up again to make "Young Frankenstein," which is turning 50 this year. 

The movie was nominated for two Academy Awards and is found on many lists that rank it as one of the funniest movies of all time. In 2003, it was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress National Film Registry.

"The Great Gatsby"

Mia Farrow and Robert Redford in "The Great Gatsby"

"The Great Gatsby," starring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, was released 50 years ago. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Fifty years ago, Francis Ford Coppola directed Robert Redford and Mia Farrow in the third film adaptation of "The Great Gatsby." The movie is based on the 1925 novel of the same name and follows socialites living in New York.

"The Longest Yard"

Burt Reynolds in "The Longest Yard"

"The Longest Yard" has been remade three times, including by Adam Sandler in 2005. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

It has been 50 years since Burt Reynolds led a group of inmates in a football game against their prison guards in "The Longest Yard."

The movie was a huge success and has been remade three times, including by Adam Sandler in 2005.

"Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore"

Ellen Burstyn and Kris Kristofferson in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore"

"Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" will celebrate its 50th birthday in December. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" will celebrate its 50th birthday in December. The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $18 million on a $1.8 million budget. 

Ellen Burstyn earned an Academy Award for her performance, and Diane Ladd earned a supporting actress nomination.

"Murder on the Orient Express"

The cast of "Murder on the Orient Express" filming a scene

"Murder on the Orient Express" was nominated for six Academy Awards and 10 BAFTA Awards. (Photo by ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The "Murder on the Orient Express" mystery was solved 50 years ago when the first on-screen adaptation was released.

The movie was a critical success, receiving six Academy Awards, with one win, and 10 BAFTA nominations, with three wins.

