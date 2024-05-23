Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Train bassist Charlie Colin dead at 58 after slipping and falling in the shower

Colin was a founding member of the rock band Train

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of Train, has died. He was 58. 

On Wednesday, Colin’s sister Carolyn Stephens confirmed the death to The Associated Press. He died after slipping and falling in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, TMZ reported

According to Colin's mother, the musician was teaching a master class at a conservatory in Brussels and was finishing making music for an upcoming film.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE DRUMMER BRIT TURNER DEAD AT 57

Train's Charlie Colin

Charlie Colin was found dead at a home in Brussels. (Paul Hawthorne/WireImage)

While Colin grew up in Southern California, he attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. It was there where he began playing bass in a group called Apostles, which consisted of guitarist Jimmy Stafford and singer Rob Hotchkiss. After the band's demise, Colin, Stafford and Hotchkiss relocated to San Francisco years later and formed Train in the early 1990s with singer Pat Monahan. 

The group went on to find immense success and was widely praised for hits such as "Meet Virginia," "Drops of Jupiter," "Hey, Soul Sister" and "Marry Me."

In 2003, however, Colin announced his departure from the band after battling substance abuse issues. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Train

From left: Jimmy Stafford, Rob Hotchkiss, Scott Underwood, Patrick Monahan and Charlie Colin of the band Train in Chicago on July 3, 1998. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

"Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him," Monahan told NBC San Diego in 2017, noting that he told the band he would quit if Colin stayed. "They weren’t happy about the choice. They were very clear that I put them in a very tough position."

Shortly after the news of Colin's death was released, the band took to their official Instagram account to share a heartfelt message. 

"When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was the sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do," the caption read. "His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Train performs on stage

Charlie Colin, left, left the band in 2003 due to substance abuse issues. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images )

Fans were quick to react to the news as well, offering their condolences. 

"Charlie was my musical hero," one follower commented. "His playing inspired me to become a musician. He was so gracious in letting me into his life. The world has lost a consummate artist and truly beautiful soul. Love and condolences to Charlie’s friends and family."

Charlie Colin

At the time of his death, Charlie Colin was living as an artist in Belgium and was serving as the musical director of the NBFilm festival. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

"What an incredible loss to his family and the music world. Rest in Paradise," another wrote. 

According to his Instagram account, Colin was living as an artist in Belgium and was serving as the musical director of NBFilm festival. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is a freelance entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending