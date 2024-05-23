Train bassist Charlie Colin dead at 58 after slipping and falling in the shower

Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of Train, has died. He was 58.

On Wednesday, Colin’s sister Carolyn Stephens confirmed the death to The Associated Press. He died after slipping and falling in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, TMZ reported .

According to Colin's mother, the musician was teaching a master class at a conservatory in Brussels and was finishing making music for an upcoming film.

While Colin grew up in Southern California, he attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. It was there where he began playing bass in a group called Apostles, which consisted of guitarist Jimmy Stafford and singer Rob Hotchkiss. After the band's demise, Colin, Stafford and Hotchkiss relocated to San Francisco years later and formed Train in the early 1990s with singer Pat Monahan.

The group went on to find immense success and was widely praised for hits such as "Meet Virginia," "Drops of Jupiter," "Hey, Soul Sister" and "Marry Me."

In 2003, however, Colin announced his departure from the band after battling substance abuse issues.

"Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him," Monahan told NBC San Diego in 2017, noting that he told the band he would quit if Colin stayed. "They weren’t happy about the choice. They were very clear that I put them in a very tough position."

Shortly after the news of Colin's death was released, the band took to their official Instagram account to share a heartfelt message.

"When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was the sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do," the caption read. "His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels."

Fans were quick to react to the news as well, offering their condolences.

"Charlie was my musical hero," one follower commented. "His playing inspired me to become a musician. He was so gracious in letting me into his life. The world has lost a consummate artist and truly beautiful soul. Love and condolences to Charlie’s friends and family."

"What an incredible loss to his family and the music world. Rest in Paradise," another wrote.

According to his Instagram account, Colin was living as an artist in Belgium and was serving as the musical director of NBFilm festival.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.