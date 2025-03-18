Tracy Morgan's illness at Knicks game revealed as food poisoning

Tracy Morgan gave fans a health update Tuesday morning after being taken from Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair during Monday night's New York Knicks game.

The 56-year-old comedian revealed he had food poisoning as he assured fans he was on the mend.

"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," Morgan shared Tuesday morning on Instagram. "Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!"



"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs," he joked.

ACTOR TRACY MORGAN LEAVES KNICKS GAME IN WHEELCHAIR AFTER THROWING UP IN COURTSIDE SEAT

Morgan was taken to the hospital after throwing up and reportedly suffering a nosebleed while sitting courtside during the New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat.

Due to Morgan's medical episode, the game was delayed in the third quarter by 10 minutes.

The "30 Rock" star is a die-hard Knicks fan and is consistently seen attending games in his seats next to the MSG Network broadcasters.

The comedian has dealt with health issues in the past and was previously diagnosed with diabetes. Morgan underwent a kidney transplant in 2010.

A few years later he survived a fatal car crash after a Walmart truck crashed into his limo from behind. The 2014 collision left Morgan in a coma for two weeks with a broken leg and killed James McNair.

Morgan had to relearn how to walk and speak after the incident.

Morgan recently attended the 50th anniversary special of "Saturday Night Live" and appeared in a few sketches.

"This is incredible," he said during his red carpet appearance.

"Just thank the Lord that I’m a part of this, that I survived the accident, and I’m alive to be here for this."

