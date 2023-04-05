Tori Spelling reveals how she got eye ulcer after being spotted with eye patch

Tori Spelling has a warning for fans after she developed a corneal ulcer on her left eye.

On the most recent episode of her "9021OMG" podcast with "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star Jennie Garth, Spelling went into detail about how she developed the condition.

"It's my fault. I did this to myself," she explained. "I have contacts, but I wear daily ones. So at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want, I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy, and you're supposed to change them."

Garth asked, "How many days have you ever worn a daily eye contact?"

Spelling responded, "I’ve been known to go maybe 20 days," eliciting shocked gasps from Garth and their other host, Sisanie.

"I know you guys. It's shaming. I tell my eye doctor. I'm totally transparent," she said after their horrified response.

The 49-year-old did not specify how long she wore her contacts to develop her current issue, but said her eye doctor told her she's "lucky to get away with it considering what you do to your eye for this long."

Spelling continued, "She said, when our eyes are younger they can take things like this. When kids are in college and they sleep in them and you know… it’s fine. But at our age, and I was like you mean my age because you’re way younger than me, at 49 yes, you’re right, I probably can’t do this. So, I’m going to switch to 30-day ones when this heals."

"Uh good idea," Garth noted.

Spelling also shared that she cannot drive at the moment, making parenting her five kids with husband Dean McDermott difficult.

"I mean forget work, to mom with one eye? Not OK. Because moms literally have to see and hear everything happening at one time. I cannot. And a child has to take me around, literally. I have a designated seeing eye child," she said, noting Stella, her second oldest, is her "emotional support child."

Spelling’s other children with McDermott are, Liam, 16, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

Spelling was first seen sporting a pink, bedazzled eye patch last week at the launch party of her best friend Laura Rugetti's new hair extension line.

She shared a photo of her matching ensemble with Rugetti on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Bringing twinning back one fashion moment at a time… when your hair bestie @laurarugetti launches her clip in extension line ‘ California Blondes’ and collab x @hiddencrownhair you support even with an ulcer on your eyeball."

Corneal ulcers are open sores on the outer layer of the cornea. According to WebMD, a corneal ulcer could be the result of an injury to the eye or a bacterial, viral or fungal infection.

On the podcast, Spelling talked about going to the event, and joked that she was offended when someone asked if she had pink eye.

"I walked in and some girl goes, ‘Oh what, do you have pink eye?’ And I was like not funny, that’s not funny. There’s no stink in my eye!" she said laughing.