Tori Spelling had money from her bank account seized to cover credit card bills: report

After failing to pay back her debts to American Express, Tori Spelling had money from her bank accounts seized in April.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, a writ of execution was ordered in March 2020 and executed within a month later by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 47-year-old actress’ debt to the credit card company reportedly totaled $88,731.25. Spelling was first sued by American Express for failing to pay her credit card bill in 2016.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum is no stranger to financial struggles. Back in February 2019, she and her husband, Dean McDermott, were served with papers from City National Bank. The bank claimed the couple allegedly declined to pay more than $205,000 in debt.

In May 2017, City National Bank ordered the couple to pay a judgment of $202,066, The Sun reported. The bank later claimed the couple never paid the bill and a bench warrant was issued after Spelling missed a court hearing.

The warrant was ultimately dissolved in April 2019 but the star's financial woes clearly didn't end there.

Spelling addressed her money issues in August 2019 on "Good Day New York" when host Rosanna Scotto asked if she was able to pay her bills.

She said, “Am I able to pay my bills? Yeah, thank you. I am.”

Spelling also caught backlash during the coronavirus pandemic in April when she was charging fans $95 to participate in a virtual meet and greet.

One fan said, “Damn people are dying, and you still thinking how to gain money from us… what you were and what you became.” Another said, “Stop trying to make money."

