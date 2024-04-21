Tori Spelling makes bizarre admission involving traffic and her son's diaper

Nothing is off limits for Tori Spelling, who continues to divulge personal and intimate anecdotes of her life on her new podcast, "misSPELLING."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress, who filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, last month, spoke candidly about a bizarre incident that happened while she was stuck in traffic years ago.

"One time when Beau was still wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad," she told listeners, referencing her youngest of five children with McDermott. "I was stuck on the 101, which is like our craziest freeway here, and I was like ‘I’m not gonna make it home.'"

"So I literally reach back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I’m like, ‘Something. Please, God something.' And I went through it and I’m like ‘Aha!’ A diaper."

Spelling explained there was only one solution. "I literally put… on a diaper and p----- in my pants in Beau’s diaper," she shockingly admitted. "It really comes in handy, you guys."

Spelling prefaced the revelation by expanding on why she thought it was time for her to move on from the "Poppins" bag. "I'm gonna retire the Tori Poppins bag. And you're like, ‘Why do you call it Tori Poppins?’ Let me tell you. Because anything and everything is in that bag," she explained.

"If there's a crisis, I got it. Like Band-Aids, got it. At one point, I found a diaper in there. And you know what, Beau is 7. Hasn't worn diapers in years. Why it's in there, I don't know," she said.

This isn't the first time Spelling, 50, has shared unique details about her life.

McDermott, 57, previously told the Daily Mail that he had insisted the couple sleep apart since 2017 due to her array of animals. A pig, he says, slept in their shared bed.

Spelling addressed the pig situation on a recent episode of her podcast, insisting the animal did not lead to the demise of their relationship. "He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," she shared, noting the pig was only in their bed one night.

"I was just following orders that [the pig] was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights," Spelling said. "But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."