Dean McDermott asks Tori Spelling for spousal support days before debuting new girlfriend

Dean McDermott has asked estranged wife Tori Spelling to pay spousal support in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

McDermott also requested the court award him joint legal and physical custody of the couple's five children. The Canadian actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Spelling and marked the date of separation as July 7 in a document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

His response to Spelling's initial divorce filing March 29 came days before McDermott debuted his new girlfriend on Instagram.

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle," he captioned a set of two photos. "Cuz she’s Magic!!"

Since his split from Spelling, McDermott has begun dating Lily Calo, a senior account executive at health brand Conscious Community Global, according to People magazine.

Calo also shared a photo of the new couple on her own Instagram account.

"I’ve got peace and I’ve got love," she wrote, adding, "#gratefulheart."

Spelling first filed for divorce March 29. She cited June 17 as the couple's date of separation. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star requested spousal support from McDermott and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her estranged husband.

Spelling also requested full custody of the children along with joint legal custody.

McDermott first announced the couple's separation on Instagram in June but quickly deleted the post.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote at the time.

Spelling and McDermott were both married to other people when they met filming "Mind Over Matter" in July 2005.

"It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a wedding ring. And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too," Spelling wrote in her 2009 memoir "sTORI Telling." "It was fun to flirt, but I knew nothing would happen … But: Dean and I went to a bar after dinner. And we spent the night at the Cartier Place.

"The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets. Something was really wrong with my marriage. Not only because I slept with this guy — though that certainly wasn’t a positive sign — but because I didn’t regret it."

They both divorced their respective spouses and married in May 2006, not even a month after each of their divorces were finalized.