Tori Spelling reveals her dog suffered 'near-death experience'

Tori Spelling is breathing a sigh of relief after her dog was involved in what she says was a "near-death experience."

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star revealed the terrifying encounter with her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Monday.

"This 17 year old man pulled thru a near death experience last night...picking him up from the ER now. He's had rough luck lately," she captioned an Instagram Story snap of her adorable dog Arthur.

"LOVE YOU so much Arthur Bear," she added.

The actress did not reveal exactly what the near-fatal encounter was but provided an update for her fans a few hours later.

"Arthur is back home and recovering and @mussomcdermott is his nurse. It's pretty adorable," she wrote above the second photo of Arthur next to the family's other dog.

The photo showed the two cute pups lying inches away from each other wrapped in blankets.

Along with her dogs, Spelling, 47, has been in quarantine with her husband Dean McDermott and their five children. Earlier this week the actress took to Instagram to reflect on what she learned during California's lockdown due to the coronavirus.

"With all the tragedy, fear, sorrow, and disconnect in the world in the last few months...it's given me time to reflect on loved ones and those people that you miss so much. The people who have had such an impact on your life and the human you are," she wrote on the social media platform.

"I miss my 90210 family," she added. "Filming #BH90210 this time last summer made me realize that whether we see or speak to each other often we are imprinted on each other's souls in such a major way. All 8 of us. The OG's."

Spelling was referring to the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot titled "BH90210" which featured the series original cast members including Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green. Fox announced last fall that the remake of the popular 1990s teen drama would not be returning for a second season.