Tony Shalhoub reveals he had the coronavirus after reprising his role from 'Monk' for charity sketch

Tony Shalhoub revealed that he and his wife are among the many New Yorkers who contracted the coronavirus in April.

The acclaimed actor made the announcement after reprising his role as the loveable germaphobe from the hit series “Monk” on the first installment of Seth MacFarlane’s “Peacock Presents At-Home Variety Show.” The daily web-exclusive seeks to raise money for charities Americares, Feeding America and the United Way.

After the comedy sketch, Shalhoub appeared as himself in his New York City apartment with his dog resting its head in his lap. That’s when he revealed that he is a COVID-19 survivor and implored others to showcase empathy during this time, admitting he didn’t have it as bad as some others.

“Hi, I’m Tony Shalhoub, I hope you’re all being careful and following the protocol,” he began. “We really are all Monk now.”

He continued: “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus and it was a pretty rough few weeks, but we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

With that, a commotion could be heard outside the 66-year-old "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actor’s apartment, signaling the applause for health care workers and first responders that takes place every night in New York City.

“Ah, must be 7,” Shalhoub said. “Time to go out and show our appreciation to all the heroes. The Health care workers, first responders… let’s go.”

The star concluded his message by telling viewers to “stay safe and stay sane” before going with his dog to his balcony and applauding along with the rest of the city.

Prior to appearing as himself, the actor reprised his role as Adrian Monk, a former detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to show how the character would be reacting to the current pandemic that’s forced everyone to meticulously clean, disinfect and wash their hands. He was joined via video chat by former “Monk” co-stars Jason Gray-Stanford, Ted Levine and Traylor Howard, reprising their roles as Randall Disher, Capt. Leland Stottlemeyer and Natalie Teeger, respectively.