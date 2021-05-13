Tony Hinchcliffe faces backlash for viral video of anti-Asian jokes against Peng Dang at recent comedy show

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has gone viral after unleashing a tirade of racist, anti-Asian jokes against comedian Peng Dang.

Peng performed at a comedy venue in Austin, Texas earlier this month where he opened for Hinchcliffe, who is best known for writing jokes for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber and Bruce Willis as well as his work on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. Peng took to Twitter to share a video of himself introducing Hinchcliffe only for the fellow comedian to immediately unleash a barrage of racial jokes directed against Peng, who is of Chinese descent.

"Last week in Austin, I got to bring up Tony Hinchcliffe. This is what he said. Happy Asian (AAPI) Heritage Month!" Peng captioned a video of the incident that has since earned more than 1 million views.

The video shows Hinchcliffe grab the mic and say, "how about one more time for the filthy little f---ing ch--- that was just up here."

He also launched into a stereotypical Asian accent and further mocked Peng, who offered no insults toward the comedian in his introduction.

According to NextShark, Peng’s time on stage included a segment on the #StopAsianHate movement. He told the outlet that he had to step outside during the rest of Hinchcliffe’s set because the comments upset him so much. However, he notes he did not talk to the comedian after his racially charged set. He said that he has opened for Hinchcliffe in the past but explained they are not friends and thus found the comments to be very inappropriate.

Peng also explained to the syndicated TV show, TMZ Live, that he found the comedian’s use of the slur "ch---" to be a step across the line.

"As a comedian myself, I can respect his profession," Peng told the outlet. "If that was just a set, if that was part of his act, I wouldn’t say anything about it. What I had a problem with was when he used the c-word."

Peng was asked by the TMZ hosts if the audience was as receptive to Hinchcliffe’s jokes as they seemed in the video.

"When he said what he said, some of the audience were visibly uncomfortable, especially the female audience members," Peng explained. "I think the ones that are laughing were a very small portion of the audience."