NSYNC star breaks hand at celeb softball game, pushes through to raise funds for service members’ families

*NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick went the extra mile for Folds of Honor.

On Monday, Kirkpatrick participated in a celebrity softball game that the nonprofit organization held in Nashville, Tennessee. While guarding home plate, local radio host Jeremy Loper slid right into him, resulting in his hand breaking.

Despite the painful injury, Kirkpatrick continued to play for the rest of the celebrity softball game, which was part of the Rock 'N Jock fundraiser.

"Tell them I think I hurt my hand in the second or third inning and I just didn't want to be pulled from the game," Kirkpatrick told Fox News Digital. "So I tried not to flinch every time I threw the ball back to the pitcher. Plus, the radio guy that ran into me, was so nice. I hope he got the end of it."

According to the Folds of Honor website, the nonprofit organization helps provide the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders with educational scholarships.

Aside from Kirkpatrick and Loper, Lee Greenwood, Jeff Dye and brothers Leo and Rafael of the band Two Lanes, participated in the celebrity softball game.

Loper took to social media on Tuesday to share a video compilation of his night competing in the softball game. In the video, viewers can see Jeremy sliding into Kirkpatrick as the musician tried to guard home plate.

Loper explained that he "barreled" over the *NSYNC star. In the video, Chris got back up and appeared to congratulate Loper on his run.

In a photo obtained by Fox News Digital after Monday night's game, Chris held up his hand — which is now in a brace — and flashed a smile at the camera.

The charity event was held in Nashville, Tennessee — which Kirkpatrick has been able to call home for the last eight years.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Chris shared what drew him and his wife to Music City.

"I don't know what took us so long to get here," he admitted. "We've been here eight years now, and, just the town, it's a beautiful town."

"I'm talking about the experience," he continued. "I'm talking about, you know, what we get in the whole package that is Nashville."

His 6-year-old son was born in Nashville in 2017.

"His name is Nash, of all things," Kirkpatrick laughed. "And, you know, he really loves the town. I think sometimes he gets upset with my wife and I when he knows that we lived in Orlando, right by Disney World. And here I'm like, ‘Yeah, but if we would have stayed, maybe your name would have been Oral.’"

He said even if Nashville were "horrible," "it would still be an amazing town because of the people. But it’s [not], you know. It's got all this other great stuff to it. And the people here are just unbelievable."

Kirkpatrick joked that he thought he was back in his " MTV days getting ‘Punk’d' when we used to come up here and visit and hang out with friends. We're like, ‘Why is everyone so nice?’"

He said he feels like he and his wife are "nice" people, but he hasn’t always experienced that from people in other places he's lived.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.