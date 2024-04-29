Food Network star Sandra Lee was 'sick as sick could be' after trying weight-loss medication

Food Network star Sandra Lee isn’t interested in any weight-loss drugs after a rough experience.

"I tried them, recently. And one of them put me in bed for an entire week," Lee told Fox News Digital at The Daily Front Row Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Sunday.

She continued, "I lost ten pounds, but I was sick as sick could be. And so, I don’t know, for every person, it’s what their body can handle and tolerate. It wasn’t for me."

Lee said her food focus is what it’s always been, something she describes as "mommy meals."

"How to get meals on the table that are healthy and thoughtful for your family in a quick amount of time," she explained, adding, "Now I think it’s getting a little bit more elevated."

Lee is hosting a new show on Roku focused on similar challenges and teased that she also has "a surprise show to be announced later this summer."

At The Daily Front Row’s Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (the FLAs) in Beverly Hills, Bob Mackie was celebrated as one of the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be.

Lee, accompanied by her nephew Bryce, was thrilled to be part of the evening, telling Fox News Digital, "I love being here tonight because we’re honoring Bob Mackie. And without Bob Mackie and his influence on the industry, I don’t think we’d have such a daring fashion industry."

She continued, "He basically created that daring look with Cher that no one else had done, so he’s an icon in our business, and we’re all here to celebrate him tonight."

As for her own style, the 59-year-old likes to mix it up.

"When I think of fashion, I like something sexy and comfortable, but also something versatile that I can feel like myself in," Lee said.