ENTERTAINMENT

Food Network star Sandra Lee was 'sick as sick could be' after trying weight-loss medication

Sandra Lee attended The Daily Front Row Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Sunday

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Food Network star Sandra Lee reveals weight-loss drug side effects left her ‘sick as sick could be’

Food Network star Sandra Lee spoke with Fox News Digital about trying a weight-loss drug that left her bed ridden for a week and why she’s not a fan.

Food Network star Sandra Lee isn’t interested in any weight-loss drugs after a rough experience.

"I tried them, recently. And one of them put me in bed for an entire week," Lee told Fox News Digital at The Daily Front Row Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Sunday.

She continued, "I lost ten pounds, but I was sick as sick could be. And so, I don’t know, for every person, it’s what their body can handle and tolerate. It wasn’t for me."

Lee said her food focus is what it’s always been, something she describes as "mommy meals."

SANDRA LEE AND BEN YOUCEF: A TIMELINE OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Close up of Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee told Fox News Digital that she tried weight-loss medication, but it left her "sick as sick could be." (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

WATCH: FOOD NETWORK STAR SANDRA LEE REVEALS WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG SIDE EFFECTS LEFT HER ‘SICK AS SICK COULD BE’

"How to get meals on the table that are healthy and thoughtful for your family in a quick amount of time," she explained, adding, "Now I think it’s getting a little bit more elevated." 

Lee is hosting a new show on Roku focused on similar challenges and teased that she also has "a surprise show to be announced later this summer."

At The Daily Front Row’s Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (the FLAs) in Beverly Hills, Bob Mackie was celebrated as one of the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be.

Lee praised FLA honoree Bob Mackie, saying without him "I don't think we'd have such a daring fashion industry." (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lee, accompanied by her nephew Bryce, was thrilled to be part of the evening, telling Fox News Digital, "I love being here tonight because we’re honoring Bob Mackie. And without Bob Mackie and his influence on the industry, I don’t think we’d have such a daring fashion industry." 

She continued, "He basically created that daring look with Cher that no one else had done, so he’s an icon in our business, and we’re all here to celebrate him tonight."

Lee says when it comes to her own style, she likes "something sexy and comfortable." (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

WATCH: FOOD NETWORK STAR SANDRA LEE PRAISES BOB MACKIE AT THE DAILY FRONT ROW’S EIGHTH ANNUAL FASHION LOS ANGELES AWARDS

As for her own style, the 59-year-old likes to mix it up.

"When I think of fashion, I like something sexy and comfortable, but also something versatile that I can feel like myself in," Lee said. 

