Tom Hardy explains his surprise victory at jiu-jitsu competition

The 45-year-old actor won the martial arts championship using his lesser-known first name 'Edward'

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Tom Hardy revealed why he secretly entered a jiu-jitsu tournament he triumphed in last week. 

The critically-acclaimed actor shared his reason via Instagram Wednesday, claiming he was not just competing for himself. Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship using his first name "Edward" rather than his well-known stage name, according to The Guardian. 

George Miller, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy attend the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2015, in Cannes, France.  

George Miller, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy attend the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2015, in Cannes, France.   (Traverso/L'Oreal/Getty Images)

The star entered the championship, which was hosted in the United Kingdom, for a global nonprofit charitable organization that helps veterans and first responders. 

‘MAD MAX’ STARS CHARLIZE THERON, TOM HARDY HAD HEATED EXCHANGE DURING ‘FURY ROAD’ FILMING: ‘HOW DISRESPECTFUL’

"Addiction is difficult and complex stuff to navigate; as is mental health," Hardy said on social media. "Subjects which are both deeply personal for me and extremely close to my heart."

"It is an honour to be able to represent the charity and my team REORG and the great work they do supporting the mental health and well-being of veterans of service, military and first responders through the therapeutic benefits of Jiu Jitsu and fitness training," he added.

Last month, Hardy also won another title at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship to help raise funds for veterans struggling with PTSD and other mental health issues. The "Mad Max" star is reportedly a trustee at the non-profit. 

Actor Tom Hardy attends "The Drop" premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre Sept. 5, 2014, in Toronto.

Actor Tom Hardy attends "The Drop" premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre Sept. 5, 2014, in Toronto. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him," the tournament's spokesperson told The Guardian. "It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event."

Hardy said the sport has been beneficial for him on a personal level by allowing him to develop "a deeper sense of inner resilience." The 45-year-old has struggled with addiction in the past. 

"Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and well being," Hardy told Instagram followers. "I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow team mates."

