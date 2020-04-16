Tom Hardy transforms into Al Capone in new trailer for biopic

Tom Hardy is starring as “America’s most notorious gangster.”

On Wednesday, director Josh Trank released the first trailer for “Capone,” a biopic that chronicles the final years of infamous gangster Al Capone.

In the trailer, the British actor, 42, was almost unrecognizable as the aging and sickly crime boss under layers of heavy makeup and hair effects. The film also features Matt Dillon, Kyle McLachlan and Linda Cardellini.

Trank, who shared the trailer on Twitter, revealed the movie will premiere on May 12.

With theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will release on VOD with a 48-hour rental, Variety reported. According to the outlet, plans are still in development for a summer theatrical release once movie theaters are back open.

Trank’s last film was 2015’s “Fantastic Four.”

Capone ruled the Chicago mob during the Prohibition era before he was prosecuted for tax evasion and imprisoned in 1932. During his time at Alcatraz, Capone became ill from an old syphilis condition, Time magazine reported. Once he was released in 1939, Capone led a quiet life in Florida until his death at age 48 from cardiac arrest.

“Capone,” which was previously titled “Fonzo,” aims to shed light on the “untold story” of Capone’s last years, People magazine shared.

The outlet also noted some fans have seen glimpses of Hardy’s transformation while filming in Louisiana. Hardy, who is usually toned, was spotted with a receding hairline and a gut to portray the real-life villain. His tattoos were also covered for the production.