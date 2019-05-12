Hollywood mourns Peggy Lipton

“Twin Peaks” and “Mod Squad” star Peggy Lipton died Saturday from cancer, her daughters Rashida and Kadida Jones announced. Lipton had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2004.

Lipton won a Golden Globe and was Emmy-nominated four times for her role as flower child Julie Barnes in “The Mod Squad,” in which she starred from 1968 to 1973.

Lipton’s “Twin Peaks” co-stars Kyle MacLachlan and Madchen Amick were among those who paid tribute to Lipton’s death.

“I lost a sister today,” wrote Amick. “She was a true angel on earth…You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her.”

“I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film,” Griffin wrote. “I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect.”

Helen Hunt wrote simply, “She’s the one I always wanted to be.”

“21 Jump Street” star Holly Robinon Peete called her death a “simply heartbreaking loss” and shared that her “Jump Street” character was inspired by Lipton’s role on “Mod Squad.”

Rosanna Arquette wrote that Lipton, who she had known for many years, “was an exquisite human being on all levels.”