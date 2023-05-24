Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson explains seemingly angry moment at Cannes, reveals the truth behind photos

Rita Wilson is setting the record straight about a photograph that landed her husband Tom Hanks in the hot seat.

The moment, captured on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet Tuesday, shows Hanks appearing to speak angrily with a staffer.

However, Wilson said the moment between Hanks and the staffer was not what it seemed.

"This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?" Wilson explained in an Instagram story.

"But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try," Wilson added. "Go see Asteroid City!"

Hanks and Wilson appeared on the red carpet for the screening of "Asteroid City." Hanks stars in the Wes Anderson comedy about a Junior Stargazer convention.

Hanks, 66, wore a black tuxedo while Wilson, also 66, sported a black floor length gown featuring beaded work and accessorized with a cape.

Hanks has previously gotten involved in heated altercations. The actor yelled at a group of fans to "back the f--- off" after Wilson was nearly knocked over as people swarmed the couple leaving a New York City restaurant last June.

The "A Man Named Otto" star appeared stunned. "Knocking over my wife?" he asked at the time as he stood looking visibly annoyed.

Wilson and Hanks recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," Wilson captioned a photo of herself with a "happy anniversary" cake given to her by Hanks.

Hanks and Wilson first met while on the set of the show "Bosom Buddies" in 1981. However, their romance did not begin until they reunited to film the movie "Volunteers" in 1985.

"Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Hanks once told GQ. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

The couple shares two children, Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Hanks. Wilson is also a stepmother to Hanks' two children he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

