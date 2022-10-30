Tom Hanks reprises 'SNL' Halloween character David S. Pumpkins during surprise sketch

Tom Hanks recreated beloved Halloween character David S. Pumpkins during a surprise visit to Saturday Night Live.

The Academy award-winning actor easily jumped into the spooky spirit for a skit with Mikey Day and former cast member Bobby Moynihan who danced alongside Hanks wearing skeleton costumes.

Hanks sported his signature black suit covered in bright orange jack-o'-lanterns for the bit, where Kenan Thompson took Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes on the "scariest ride in Fright Night" history" with host Jack Harlow.

"If I pass out, film me, post it, please," Harlow told his friends before entering the Cellblock 666 scare zone.

"Each cell holds iconic frights from the silver screen," Kenan Thompson said as the tour guide and warden.

Michael Myers popped out to scare the crew before the haunted doll Annabelle appeared in the cell on the SNL skit.

"You’ll never be ready for the horror that you’ll find in cell 662," Kenan said.

"I’m David Pumpkins, and I’m gonna scare you stupid," Hanks said as his skeleton friends danced. "Any questions?"

"Are you shaking in your boots?" Kenan said.

"I was kinda feeling David Pumpkins. Nice change of pace," Harlow told the group.

Terrifying clown Pennywise popped out of another cellblock to scare the trio. "Pennywise makes sense because he was in a horror movie," Dismukes argued.

When Pumpkins popped back up, Nwodim asked exactly what Pumpinks’ "deal is" while trying to confirm who he actually was.

"Annabelle is a possessed doll. David S. Pumpkins is …" the comedian said before he interrupted with, "Taking it one day at a time!"

"What’s my name?" Hanks said while shaking his curly brown hair with an orange streak. "And where am I from?"

"Ibiza!" the skeletons responded. "Preguntas?" Hanks asked before the elevator doors closed.

"He's from Spain? He doesn't even have an accent," Dismukes said.

"He said he was from there, it doesn’t mean he grew up there," Harlow insisted. "Let him write his own story."

As the doors close and open once again, Freddy Kruger introduces Pumpkins for a final time.

"Yo, I didn’t see David Pumpkins coming. That was fire!" Harlow said.