Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal.

On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari.

The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.

Scolari passed away last month at age 66 after a two-year battle with cancer. Hanks became visibly emotional as he remembered the actor during his appearance.

"Peter — God bless him, I'll miss him every day — he had the body of a gymnast, I mean like a professional Cirque du Soleil gymnast," the 65-year-old told Kimmel, 53. "He could do, like, the iron triangle and stuff like that; he was a juggler. I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them, but he and I met, we picked up the scripts, we started screwing around, and I actually thought, 'Oh, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.’"

"For two years at Paramount Studios, on unlucky stage 25, we cut it up," Hanks shared. "... We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language."

Hanks choked back tears after re-watching a clip from "Bosom Buddies."

"Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy [Shayne], he's got absolutely great kids," he said. "We lost him to the emperor of all maladies, so thanks for letting us show that."

Scolari’s passing was previously confirmed by his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, to Fox News.

"He was a wonderful, wonderful, extraordinary actor," she said. "It's heartbreaking."

The star successfully led a 43-year career in show business. It featured his Emmy-nominated regular role of producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s 1984 comedy "Newhart," his Emmy-winning recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO’s "Girls," and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx on the CBS supernatural drama "Evil," Deadline.com reported.

Scolari, who made his mark on both television and the stage, found fame in the popular, but short-lived "Bosom Buddies." He went on to appear on Broadway six times with "Hairspray" (2003), "Sly Fox" (2004), "Magic/Bird" (2012), "Bronx Bombers" (2014) and "Wicked" (2016). He also shared the stage with Hanks in 2013’s "Lucky Guy." His final New York stage appearance was in the 2018 Off-Broadway production of "The True."

A partial roster of other TV credits include "Fosse/Verdon," "Madoff," "The Good Fight," "Murphy Brown," "The West Wing," "ER," "Gotham," "Law & Order: SVU," "Ally McBeal," "From The Earth To The Moon" and "Honey I Shrunk The Kids: The TV Show" – just to name a few, Deadline.com shared. He also made a cameo appearance as a TV host in the 1996 comedy film "That Thing You Do!", which was directed by and starred Hanks.

Scolari is survived by his wife and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.