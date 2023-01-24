Tom Brady leaves ’80 for Brady’ co-stars wanting more: ‘Your jaw drops’

The ladies of "80 for Brady" are hot for their leading man, Tom Brady.

In an interview with AARP, actresses Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field gushed over their love for the NFL's most talked-about impending free-agent.

"He’s at the top of his game and the best in his field, and beyond that, he’s gorgeous, kind and sweet," Fonda said of Brady, 45.

"Your jaw drops at the skill level," Field noted of the seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

Moreno echoed Field's statements, saying, "Oh, he’s remarkable in his work, just remarkable."

On the other hand, Tomlin's affinity for Brady was more motherly.

"He’s like a great big, beautiful, perfect 20-year-old that you’d want to be your son," she said of her co-star.

"80 for Brady" is a comedic film based on a true story, surrounding four women who are diehard Brady fans. The movie shows their journey to see Brady compete in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. The game ended up making history — known for being one of greatest football comebacks of all-time.

Fonda was complimentary of the athlete and his gestures ahead of filming.

"I mean, he came around to our trailers with jerseys for each of us and said such nice things," she said. In a previous interview with ET Canada, Fonda explained that when Brady walked into her trailer, her "knees gave way."

Last week on his "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast, Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who also stars in "80 for Brady" as himself, asked Brady if he had considered dating Field, 76.

"We did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going on," Brady joked.

In an interview with ET Canada, Field admitted she was charmed by Brady's admission.

"I’m flattered," she said, slightly flustered. "Don’t even ask me any more. Clearly, I’m pickled bald by this. That’s so nice."

So although Brady is ‘in’ with the women of the film, he does have some competition.

Moreno admitted to AARP that she is "a nut for football" and particularly loves quarterbacks.

"Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers is also cute as hell. Beautiful eyes," she exclaimed.

"80 for Brady" is out in theaters Feb. 3.