Tom Brady leaves ’80 for Brady’ co-stars wanting more: ‘Your jaw drops’

NFL star Tom Brady is in the movie alongside Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The ladies of "80 for Brady" are hot for their leading man, Tom Brady.

In an interview with AARP, actresses Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field gushed over their love for the NFL's most talked-about impending free-agent.

"He’s at the top of his game and the best in his field, and beyond that, he’s gorgeous, kind and sweet," Fonda said of Brady, 45.

"Your jaw drops at the skill level," Field noted of the seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has caught the eye of his "80 for Brady" co-stars.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has caught the eye of his "80 for Brady" co-stars. (Alex Slitz/David Crotty/Michael Buckner)

Moreno echoed Field's statements, saying, "Oh, he’s remarkable in his work, just remarkable."

On the other hand, Tomlin's affinity for Brady was more motherly.

"He’s like a great big, beautiful, perfect 20-year-old that you’d want to be your son," she said of her co-star.

Based on a true story, "80 for Brady" follows four die-hard Patriots fans who set their sights on seeing Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Based on a true story, "80 for Brady" follows four die-hard Patriots fans who set their sights on seeing Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. (Paramount Pictures Corporation)

TOM BRADY SHARES FIRST LOOK AT '80 FOR BRADY' WITH JANE FONDA, SALLY FIELD, LILY TOMLIN AND RITA MORENO

"80 for Brady" is a comedic film based on a true story, surrounding four women who are diehard Brady fans. The movie shows their journey to see Brady compete in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. The game ended up making history — known for being one of greatest football comebacks of all-time.

Tom Brady stars in and produced the film, out Feb. 3.

Tom Brady stars in and produced the film, out Feb. 3. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fonda was complimentary of the athlete and his gestures ahead of filming. 

"I mean, he came around to our trailers with jerseys for each of us and said such nice things," she said. In a previous interview with ET Canada, Fonda explained that when Brady walked into her trailer, her "knees gave way."

Last week on his "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast, Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who also stars in "80 for Brady" as himself, asked Brady if he had considered dating Field, 76.

"We did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going on," Brady joked.

In an interview with ET Canada, Field admitted she was charmed by Brady's admission.

"I’m flattered," she said, slightly flustered. "Don’t even ask me any more. Clearly, I’m pickled bald by this. That’s so nice."

The leading women of "80 for Brady" have nothing but praise for Tom Brady.

The leading women of "80 for Brady" have nothing but praise for Tom Brady. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

So although Brady is ‘in’ with the women of the film, he does have some competition.

Moreno admitted to AARP that she is "a nut for football" and particularly loves quarterbacks.

"Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers is also cute as hell. Beautiful eyes," she exclaimed.

"80 for Brady" is out in theaters Feb. 3. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

