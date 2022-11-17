Tom Brady shares first look at ’80 for Brady’ with Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno

Age is nothing but a number for Tom Brady, who has continued to defy the odds playing in the NFL at age 45.

But he isn't the only vet with his heart set on the Lombardi Trophy. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a trailer for his new movie, "80 for Brady," which features four 80-something-year-old women journeying to Houston, Texas, to watch The New England Patriots ultimately defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The film, which was inspired by a true story, stars four of Hollywood's most legendary ladies: Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

In the trailer, the women hysterically lust over Brady, who plays himself in the movie.

JANE FONDA ISN’T BOTHERED BY OLD AGE OR BEING ‘CLOSER TO DEATH’: ‘YOU CAN BE REALLY YOUNG AT 85’

At one point, Fonda's character comes face to face with tight end Rob Gronkowski, where she pointedly tells him, "You're so big!"

Brady was happy to finally show people what they've been working on. "It has been so cool to see this film come together. To everyone who has helped us get here, THANK YOU," he wrote on Instagram. "This is an incredible story, led by four amazing women, and we're so excited to share our trailer. 45 in football years is only like 6.5 in dog years. I'm just getting started!"

Several celebrities commented on the quarterback's post, including Guy Fieri, who also makes an appearance in the film.

The Mayor of Flavortown commented three fire emojis.

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews wrote, "Is it ok I'm slightly annoyed I wasn't asked to play an energetic, Fball loving sideline reporter? Hmmm. Asking for a friend."

Actress Kate Hudson wrote, "What legends."

Back in July, Brady had posted about filming, sharing to Instagram a photo of him with his previous teammates: Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Edelman commented on the trailer, teasing his good pal, "#80forBrady will also be the title of the doc made about Tom's retirement."

The film will hit theaters on February 3, 2023.