Tom Brady says football season is like 'deployment in the military' amid divorce rumors

Tom Brady characterized heading into a new football season like "going away on deployment."

Brady opened up about work balance during a conversation with NBA star Kevin Durant during a new episode of "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray."

Durant, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, admitted he sometimes struggles figuring out the balance he wants to achieve between his work life and his personal life.

"I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military," Brady interjected. "And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. And there’s only one way to do it.’"

Brady noted that even though he wants to "enjoy the certain moments" of this time, but in reality "you can really only be authentic to yourself."

"Whatever you may say – ‘Oh man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season' – The reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done," Brady added.

"Which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘How the f--- do I get it done?’ You know, ‘What do I got to do to get it done?’"

Durant admitted that he goes into "hibernation mode" during his NBA seasons and works to "cut everything off." Coming out of these moments he's asked himself, "Damn, did some life pass me by?"

Brady has been fielding divorce rumors as he and wife Gisele Bündchen work out reported marital issues. Sources have claimed that the marital issues between Bündchen and Brady are "nothing new."

"[The problems] are 10 years old," an insider told People magazine. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Multiple sources told the outlet that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL caused "a lot of tension" between the couple.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winner announced he actually was not retiring.

Psychotherapist Robi Ludwig explained to Fox News Digital that Brady likely cannot "focus" on his family while playing professional football.

"My sense is Gisele wants Tom to focus on her and the family in a way that he can’t while working as a professional football player," Ludwig said. "When Tom is playing football, he’s all in. The focus has to be primarily on himself, which is a problem. Does Gisele think Tom is self-centered and selfish? I suppose we’ll find out.

"I would imagine Gisele wants her feelings, wishes and goals to matter, in addition to her husband's. All relationships have conflicts. It’s how these conflicts are handled that determine the quality of the relationship."

Bündchen recently expressed her concern about Brady returning to football in a recent interview with Elle magazine.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told the outlet.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Brady and the Brazilian supermodel have been married since 2009.

The couple share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.