Tom Brady appears to ditch wedding ring in new Instagram video about TB12 milestone amid divorce rumors

Amid growing speculation that his marriage to Gisele Bündchen is over, Tom Brady took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a video about a milestone he reached with his TB12 Sports brand, but he appeared to not be wearing his wedding ring.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared that clients and body coaches of his fitness brand, TB12, had completed 112,000 sessions — an accomplishment he wanted to make sure to acknowledge.

The athlete said that when he and his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, started the brand, their mission was simply "to help people feel better."

"To all of our clients, our staff, families, and everybody else who has supported us along the way, we're gonna keep going!" he stressed.

The move to not wear his wedding band comes just a day after his wife, supermodel Bündchen, was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring on for the second time this week.

A representative for Brady did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment but previously had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital about reports the couple had individually retained divorce attorneys.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is immensely active on social media, has posted several videos within the past month in which he was not wearing his wedding ring. However, given the current status of his relationship, fans noticed.

Several fans also paid attention to the background song that Brady selected for a video in which he is primarily speaking to the camera, a song by rapper Future, featuring Drake and Tems, called "WAIT FOR U."

One fan wrote, "Tommy too cold with the song choice," while another commented, "Interesting song name choice."

