Tom Brady shares heartwarming birthday message to wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady gave wife Gisele Bündchen a sweet shoutout on Saturday, as the supermodel celebrated her 39th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Mamai,” the Patriots quarterback captioned the Instagram snap of his lady love, adding, “You are the light that illuminates our days!!! We love you so much,” in Portuguese.

Bündchen wasn’t the only member of her family receiving birthday love, as the Brazilian-born stunner penned a special message to twin sister Patricia, who also turned 39 on July 20.

“Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart. I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you,” Bündchen wrote, to which Brady replied, “Happy birthday Super Twins!!! The Brady’s love the Bundchen’s!!!!”

Brady, 41, and Bündchen kicked off the birthday celebrations earlier this week in Costa Rica. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, was photographed sharing a romantic moment on the beach.

In addition to R&R, Brady, who is entering his 20th NFL season, also got to spend some quality time with his favorite new receiver, daughter Vivian, 6.

“Sorry @edelman11, you have moved a spot down on the depth chart,” Brady quipped to teammate Julian Edelman on Instagram.`

This article originally appeared on Page Six.