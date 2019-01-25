TLC’s Chilli approves of Weezer’s cover of hit song 'No Scrubs'

Weezer surprised fans after dropping their new EP “The Teal Album” Wednesday night -- and received high praise from TLC’s Chilli for their cover of her group's hit single “No Scrubs.”

Chilli tweeted Thursday, “This ‘No Scrubs’ cover by Weezer is AWESOME!!! But it would be even better if we sang it with ya’ll!!! I see a TLC Weezer concert coming up..lol.”

The rock band’s latest album offers a number of covers including Africa’s “Toto” and Michael Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean.”

Chilli told Rolling Stone that she loved the band’s rendition of the 1999 hit track.

“When I heard it, I loved it!” Chilli told Rolling Stone. “They did a great job.”

She said she hoped they could collaborate one day together and perform the song together.

TLC was made up of Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins. Lopes died at age 30 in a 2002 car crash in Honduras.

TLC’s other hits also include “Waterfalls” and “Creep.”