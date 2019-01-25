Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

TLC’s Chilli approves of Weezer’s cover of hit song 'No Scrubs'

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Chilli of TLC approved of Weezer covering their hit "No Scrubs."

Chilli of TLC approved of Weezer covering their hit "No Scrubs." (Getty Images)

Weezer surprised fans after dropping their new EP “The Teal Album” Wednesday night -- and received high praise from TLC’s Chilli for their cover of her group's hit single “No Scrubs.”

Chilli tweeted Thursday, “This ‘No Scrubs’ cover by Weezer is AWESOME!!! But it would be even better if we sang it with ya’ll!!! I see a TLC Weezer concert coming up..lol.”

The rock band’s latest album offers a number of covers including Africa’s “Toto” and Michael Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean.”

MAROON 5 MAY BE THE BAND TO GIVE INTO 'SPONGEBOB' FANS DURING THE SUPER BOWL 

Chilli told Rolling Stone that she loved the band’s rendition of the 1999 hit track.

Weezer dropped their latest album "The Teal Album" this week. 

Weezer dropped their latest album "The Teal Album" this week.  (Getty Images)

“When I heard it, I loved it!” Chilli told Rolling Stone. “They did a great job.”

She said she hoped they could collaborate one day together and perform the song together.

PINK FIRES BACK AT ONLINE HARASSERS FOLLOWING POST ABOUT COVINGTON CATHOLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS

TLC was made up of Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins. Lopes died at age 30 in a 2002 car crash in Honduras.

TLC’s other hits also include “Waterfalls” and “Creep.”

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.