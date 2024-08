Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney are both just one of the girls.

McGraw recalled a special moment with his daughter, Gracie, and a fellow country music star that really showed what it's like to be a girl dad.

The "Something Like That" singer responded to a video shared by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showing "what fatherhood really is." The actor attended a tea party, wearing wigs and playing dress-up with his three daughters.

"@therock…this reminds me about one time at the pool with @kennychesney," the singer wrote on Instagram.

"I had the same memories with my three daughters — tea parties, playing dress-up, getting makeup put on," McGraw explained. "And, specifically, I remember one time we were hanging out by the pool in our backyard and Chesney — my buddy Kenny Chesney — was over because he lived close to us, and he was over when we're hanging in the backyard. And Gracie decided she wanted to paint our toenails.

"So, we're laying in the sun out there hanging out with the girls, and Gracie paints our toenails pink," he added. "And then the next week we had the Academy of Country Music Awards out in LA, and I was wise enough to remove the paint on my toenails."

Chesney apparently forgot to remove the pink nail polish ahead of the ACM Awards, according to McGraw.

McGraw recalled hanging out by the pool ahead of the show with a handful of other country music artists.

"So, Kenny comes down to the pool, takes his tennis shoes off and sits down beside me. And he had forgotten that his toenails were painted pink," the musician explained. "So, I'm sitting there, and Kenny's looking down, said, ‘Oh, God, I forgot to remove the toenail polish that Gracie put on my toes.’ We still laugh about it to this day that Kenny did the whole Academy of Country Music Awards with pink toenails."

McGraw shares three daughters with wife Faith Hill — Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

The "It's Your Love" singer revealed he'd love to collaborate with his daughters and Hill at some point.

"They're the life of the party every time they're around," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. "They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"