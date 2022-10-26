‘The X-Files’ and ‘Smallville’ actor Michael Kopsa dead at 66

"The X-Files" actor Michael Kopsa has died at the age of 66.

"The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumor," his ex-wife Lucia Frangione confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday.

"He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician, and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father."

The Canadian actor was best known for his roles in "The X-Files," "Smallville,""Stargate SG-1" and "Fantastic Four."

Kopsa was born in Toronto in 1956 and studied acting at the Circle in the Square Theater School in New York until 1984.

He has notable movie roles, including voicing Beast in the 2000 film "X-Men: Evolution."

In 2011, Kopsa starred in "Apollo 18" and "Rise of the Planet of the Apes."



He also worked on voiceover projects for "Dragon Ball Z," "Death Note," "Iron Man: Armored Adventures" and more.

Voice actor Peter Kelamis took to Facebook to pay tribute to his dear friend.

"I lost a friend today. Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved. I shall always cherish the memories in acting class together with Michael Kopsa in Shea Hampton‘s acting class," Kelamis noted.

"It was always great to do scenes opposite those piercing eyes and booming voice. Soo much talent attached to such a kind soul. You leave behind many who shall miss you. Your fight was long…and you deserve to rest. Until we meet again. Love, your friend."



Meanwhile, Hallmark also paid tribute to the late actor, as Kopsa starred in several holiday movies.

Kopsa was featured in "Valentine in the Vineyard," "Love in Winterland," "It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas" and more.

"A friend and colleague to many, today we honor the legacy of Michael Kopska. Always in our hearts," Hallmark Channel’s Instagram caption read, accompanied by a photo of the late actor.