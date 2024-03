Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"The Outsiders" has become a beloved film classic, featuring the early work of major actors like Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe.

Now, just over 40 years since the movie was released in 1983, director Francis Ford Coppola has shared new footage of some auditions, providing a unique look at the process and sharing details about working with the young stars.

"42 years ago we cast ‘The Outsiders’ in a unique way," Coppola wrote on Instagram, where he posted the video.

"We had all the actors together on a soundstage and would alternate different actors reading for different roles," he continued. "It was interesting because each of them was watching their competition, so while it could’ve been a volatile situation, it turned into a very positive one."

He finished, "There emerged the natural respect and sense of colleagueship among them. The result worked beautifully and reminded me of my days as a camp counselor."

The video begins with a 17-year-old Matt Dillon in an audition. From there, Ralph Macchio can be seen giving his name. A young Diane Lane spoke about falling in love in another clip.

Cruise and Lowe were filmed reading lines from the film, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, and Patrick Swayze and Emilio Estevez also make appearances.

Anthony Michael Hall, who went on to be a part of the Brat Pack later in the 1980s, read for the lead role of Ponyboy, which eventually went to C. Thomas Howell.

Howell, along with a few other stars, left comments on Coppola's post. He wrote, "The people that came to these auditions… so many went on to have great careers. Amazing."

Macchio wrote, "These auditions and this film experience still inform me today. Thank you, Francis (and Susie)."

Lowe's comment read, "Feels like this was just yesterday!" Last year, he gave a similar statement to Fox News Digital, comparing his experience making the film to the bonds people form as members of a fraternity.

"It was my first time away from home, it was my first movie. I'll never forget it," he said. "It feels like it was four days ago, not 40 years."

"The Outsiders" tells the story of two rival gangs in 1965 Oklahoma, the Greasers, made up of poor kids, and the Socs. In addition to Howell's role of Ponyboy, it was led by Macchio as Johnny, Dillon as Dallas, Cruise as Steve Randle, Lowe as Soda and Swayze as Darrel.