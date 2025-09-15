'The Office' star Rainn Wilson praises 'courageous' Charlie Kirk despite political differences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rainn Wilson is calling for unity following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On Saturday, "The Office" alum took to social media to speak openly about the tragic death while urging followers to "dig deeper" when it comes to finding compassion for others.

"These are really dangerous, tragic times. I wanted to address the recent assassination-slash-murder of Charlie Kirk," Wilson said in the video. "I didn’t always agree with him, but this whole idea of ‘I’m going to kill someone that I disagree with’ is disgusting and dangerous, and our hearts go out to him, his soul, his wife, his kids, and all of his family and supporters."

He continued, "He was a courageous man, actually. He was unafraid to speak his truth, and would go often into hostile environments in order to do that. How many of us have that same courage?"

"A lot of people have been saying, ‘Hey, we need to bring the temperature down,’ and certainly that’s true in the short term. But we need to go deeper than that. We need to build bridges of love and unity, especially between those we disagree with. As Arthur Brooks says, we need to learn how to disagree better, and still know that we all love our country, and we all want to build a better tomorrow. We just have very different ideas of how to do that."

Rainn, who hosts the "Soul Boom" podcast, said we have to be cautious about the "division and hatred" within our country.

"We have to be very cautious about social media," he said. "There are so many things that cause division and hatred. There can be and should be spiritual tools that we can use to create community, to come together with people that are very different than us."

"How can we dig deeper to find the compassion necessary for a true spiritual revolution?" he concluded.

A representative for Wilson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Wilson isn't the only celebrity who has spoken out since Kirk's death.

Kirk, who was killed Wednesday during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah, was a well-known conservative activist. Despite the often heated political climate in Hollywood, it seems one thing many can agree on is that there's no justification for this type of violence.

Arnold Schwarzenegger , a former Republican governor of California who in recent years has been critical of the party, took to social media after the shooting to urge people to come together after the tragedy.

"My heart is with Charlie Kirk’s family, and with the United States," he wrote on X . "Politics has become a disease in this country, and it’s deadly. But don’t listen to the pessimists who say there is no cure. There is a cure. It is inside of us. We must find our better angels and walk back from the extremes. If we can’t agree on anything else, we must find agreement that we don’t solve our debates with violence.

"This is a horrible tragedy. May it also be a moment for everyone to rediscover their humanity."

Actor Josh Duhamel took a similar stance. He posted a photo of Kirk with his wife and two children on Instagram with the caption, "RIP Charlie Kirk. Please remember, no matter what your political beliefs, that this man had a wife and 2 beautiful children who no longer have him. Please pray for this madness to stop."

Jillian Michaels , who told Fox News Digital that she's personally "more centrist," shared on X following the shooting that even though she and Kirk "did not see eye to eye on certain topics," he still welcomed her to events and onto his podcast.

"The hatred that has seeped into our culture must stop," she wrote . "If we give in to this anger, if we allow hate to breed hate, we lose not only lives but our very humanity. We have got to reject this darkness — in our media, in our politics, and within ourselves.

"Let's take the pain of this loss as a solemn call to ensure it never happens again. All of our leaders on both sides of the aisle, of all colors, all genders, and all orientations need to set a better example. Come together. Choose empathy, understanding, and unity — in honor of Charlie, for the sake of our culture, and the well-being of generations to come. Rest in peace, Charlie."