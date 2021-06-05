'The Flash' director gives sneak peek at Michael Keaton's Batman suit

Spoiler alert!

Andrés Muschietti, director of the upcoming "The Flash" movie, sent fans into a frenzy on Friday with a sneak peek at Michael Keaton's return as Batman.

The DC Extended Universe director took to his Instagram to share a new photo of Keaton's classic Batman suit. The pic, which follows a few others Muschietti has teased about the film shows the iconic black-and-yellow Batman chest symbol with a few drops of blood on it.

Muschietti was coy about details and did not supply a caption, prompting several of his followers and fans of the franchise to weigh in.

"Bold, daring…." one Instagram user reacted.

"I’m so excited for this movie, you have no idea!! 2022 can’t come fast enough," another said with multiple lightning bolt emojis.

"Now you're just teasing us," said another.

"That's how you make an entrance," one person reacted.

Keaton's participation in the Muschietti-directed DC Comics superhero film was confirmed by his talent agency, ICM Partners, in April.

Muschietti confirmed that production kicked off in London in an Instagram post in April. Keaton first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 hit "Batman," and then again in the 1992 film "Batman Returns."

Ezra Miller is set to reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash. Fans were introduced to him in "Justice League" in 2017. Sasha Calle, best known from "The Young and the Restless," will play Supergirl.

Back in December, Keaton, 69, left fans anxious after he told Deadline he was concerned about COVID-19 safety and said he may not do the movie.

"To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID," Keaton said at the time. "I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the U.K. than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk."

Per The Wrap, "The Flash" movie will be introducing fans to the "idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics," and will allow "several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact."

Keaton's version of Batman reportedly will not affect Matt Reeves’ movie " The Batman ," starring Robert Pattinson , which is also filming in the U.K.

"The Flash" is slated to be released on Nov. 4, 2022.