‘The Fault in Our Stars’ 10 year anniversary: Collaborations between cast members since the film’s release

"The Fault in Our Stars" is 10.

The emotional film was released to audiences on June 6, 2014. The story told in the movie is based off the book of the same name by author John Green.

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort are at the center of the film, playing Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, two cancer patients who fall in love.

The film grossed over $300 million at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the book sold over 10 million copies.

Nat Wolff, Laura Dern and Willem Dafoe are among the film's supporting cast.

Since the film's release 10 years ago, numerous actors from "The Fault in Our Stars" have shared the screen once again for different movies and shows.

In honor of the film's 10th anniversary, take a look at the cast members who have worked together again since the 2014 release of "The Fault in Our Stars."

The lovebirds in "The Fault in Our Stars" play a much different role in the "Divergent" series, where Woodley and Elgort play brother and sister.

The first "Divergent" movie actually came out right before "The Fault in Our Stars" with a March 21, 2014, release.

Even though Woodley and Elgort started working together before this romance film, they continued to star in the action-packed "Divergent" series following "The Fault in Our Stars."

The second movie of the series based off the books written by Veronica Roth is "Insurgent," which was released in 2015. Then, the book "Allegiant" came out in 2016 but a fourth movie was never made.

In these movies, Elgort plays Caleb, brother of Woodley's character Tris. Theo James plays Four, the love interest in this series.

Since their days starring in both "The Fault in Our Stars" and the "Divergent" series, Woodley and Elgort have always proven to be in each other's corner.

"There's something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically," Woodley told People in 2014. "I think that if Ansel and I hadn't known each other from ‘Divergent,' our relationship in this movie would not be what it is."

In a more recent reunion, the two went viral for recreating the famous "Dirty Dancing" lift on Instagram in September 2022.

Woodley acted alongside Dern again following "The Fault in Our Stars."

In "The Fault in Our Stars" Dern plays Mrs. Lancaster, Hazel Grace's (Woodley) mother.

The two reunited years later in very different roles for the HBO series "Big Little Lies."

The mystery/drama show ran from 2017 to 2019. Dern, again, plays the role of a mother named Renata Klein in the show, but this time in a wealthy California town where a murder occurred. The show is based off the book by Liane Moriarty.

Woodley also plays a mom in the show named Jane Chapman who has just moved to the town.

The show features a primarily female cast, with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Zoë Kravitz, who is also in the "Divergent" series with Woodley, leading the show.

In 2017, Dern won an Emmy for her role in this series. Woodley was also nominated for an award. In 2020, Dern was nominated a second time.

Many outlets have reported a potential return of the show for a third season. Witherspoon and Kidman recently talked about season three during a joint interview with Vanity Fair published on June 5, 2024.

"It’s okay, baby. I get excited too," Witherspoon told the outlet. "Then I’ve got Laura [Dern] calling me, and Zoë [Kravitz] and Shailene [Woodley]. They’re all like, 'Nic said that we’re making ‘Big Little Lies’ season three?'"

"But we are now!," Kidman said. "We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. Yeah, and we’re in good shape. The rest is—we need to shut up, because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. If you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it. Did you know that? Have you heard about that? It’s a scientific study."

Wolff and Dafoe were both part of "The Fault in Our Stars". Wolff acted as Issac, a friend of Hazel, and Dafoe starred as alcoholic author Peter Van Houten.

The two later starred together in the 2017 horror film "Death Note."

Just a year after "The Fault in Our Stars," Wolff was the star of another movie based off a book written by Green called "Paper Towns."

Dafoe is a four-time Oscar-nominated actor for the movies "Platoon," "Shadow of the Vampire," "The Florida Project" and "At Eternity's Gate." He is also known for playing the Green Goblin in the "Spider-Man" movies starring Tobey Maguire. He returned to the role for the 2021 movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home."