‘The Crown’ recreates Kate Middleton’s see-through fashion show dress that intrigued Prince William

"The Crown" gave the first look at its recreation of Kate Middleton’s infamous see-through dress that she modeled at a charity fashion show in 2002, supposedly catching Prince William's eye for the first time.

The future Princess of Wales modeled the daring look on the runway at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland when she and William were both first-year students at the school — and the prince was sitting in the front row.

Ahead of "The Crown" Season 6 part 2’s Dec. 14 premiere, Netflix shared a photo of actress Meg Bellamy modeling the dress for the show on Tuesday. Ed McVey plays William on the show.

Middleton wore the student-designed sheer dress over a turquoise-and-black tube top paired with black bottoms.

Then-fellow student Charlotte Todd, who designed the bombshell look, previously told People magazine she is "thrilled" about how the catwalk moment has gone down in the royal love story.

"I didn't know who Kate Middleton was and I didn't put her in it. It was just pure chance!" she revealed in 2020.

She added, "Everyone says that the fashion show was when the romance started, so a small part of me will always be part of royal history. It's madness!"

The dress was an assignment for Todd based on the theme: "The Art of Seduction."

William and Kate married in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and now share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After Kate became a royal, her style evolved to be more sophisticated and conservative — in other words, no more see-through numbers.

After she married William, the princess became known for stunning dresses and more accessible high street looks from brands like Zara and GAP, but recently the future queen has shifted to power suits.

In 2011, her sheer dress sold at auction to an anonymous buyer for nearly $126,000.

"As we are now firmly in the King’s reign, Catherine is now starting to establish herself in her new role as Princess of Wales," royal historian Jessica Storoschuk told the New York Post. "Her trouser suits could be seen as a visual cue of her professional approach to her new position in the family."

William is first in line for the throne after his father was crowned king in May. Middleton will be queen consort when William ascends to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 after having reigned for 70 years.