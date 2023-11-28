Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton

‘The Crown’ recreates Kate Middleton’s see-through fashion show dress that intrigued Prince William

The Princess of Wales' dress sold at auction in 2011 for nearly $126,000

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is "the power behind the throne" as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

"The Crown" gave the first look at its recreation of Kate Middleton’s infamous see-through dress that she modeled at a charity fashion show in 2002, supposedly catching Prince William's eye for the first time.

The future Princess of Wales modeled the daring look on the runway at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland when she and William were both first-year students at the school — and the prince was sitting in the front row. 

Ahead of "The Crown" Season 6 part 2’s Dec. 14 premiere, Netflix shared a photo of actress Meg Bellamy modeling the dress for the show on Tuesday. Ed McVey plays William on the show. 

Middleton wore the student-designed sheer dress over a turquoise-and-black tube top paired with black bottoms. 

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in a sheer dress

Actress Meg Bellamy recreates Kate Middleton's sheer dress university fashion show look on "The Crown."  (Netflix)

Then-fellow student Charlotte Todd, who designed the bombshell look, previously told People magazine she is "thrilled" about how the catwalk moment has gone down in the royal love story. 

"I didn't know who Kate Middleton was and I didn't put her in it. It was just pure chance!" she revealed in 2020. 

She added, "Everyone says that the fashion show was when the romance started, so a small part of me will always be part of royal history. It's madness!"

Kate Middleton in "The Crown" with inset of her see through dress

Kate Middelton wore the dress at a university fashion show for charity that Prince William attended in 2002.  (Netflix/Ben Stansall/Getty)

The dress was an assignment for Todd based on the theme: "The Art of Seduction." 

William and Kate married in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and now share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

After Kate became a royal, her style evolved to be more sophisticated and conservative — in other words, no more see-through numbers. 

Kate Middleton's dress up for auction

Kate Middleton's original dress sold at auction in 2011 for nearly $126,000.  (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

After she married William, the princess became known for stunning dresses and more accessible high street looks from brands like Zara and GAP, but recently the future queen has shifted to power suits. 

In 2011, her sheer dress sold at auction to an anonymous buyer for nearly $126,000. 

Kate Middleton walking her kids to school in a red patterned dress

Kate Middelton's style became more refined and conservative after she married Prince William and became a royal.  (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"As we are now firmly in the King’s reign, Catherine is now starting to establish herself in her new role as Princess of Wales," royal historian Jessica Storoschuk told the New York Post. "Her trouser suits could be seen as a visual cue of her professional approach to her new position in the family."

Kate Middleton in power suits

Kate Middleton has shifted recently to wearing more power suits.  (Chris Jackson/Jean Catuffe)

William is first in line for the throne after his father was crowned king in May. Middleton will be queen consort when William ascends to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 after having reigned for 70 years. 

