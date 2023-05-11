Prince William, Kate Middleton’s early romance highlighted in 'The Crown' first look

As the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate a new monarchy after King Charles III’s coronation, "The Crown" highlights the beginning of Will and Kate's romance.

In the sixth and final season of Netflix’s dramatized royal series, the show enters a new decade.

Sparks began to fly once Prince William started his academic career at a University in St. Andrew’s, the same year Kate Middleton arrived on campus.

In one photo, Ed McVey, who portrays Prince William, is seen walking hand in hand with his future princess, Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy.

In "The Crown’s" first-look photos, Bellamy is seen in what appears to be a university classroom.

McVey’s character has an uncanny resemblance to Prince William, and he’s pictured on a sofa wearing a large suit jacket over a blue collared shirt, a tie and khaki pants.

The pair were able to enjoy some of the "real-life locations that their characters frequented twenty years ago, including the famous Northpoint Cafe, where Kate and Prince William met," according to a press release.

The two actors were even photographed outside the cafe in St. Andrews while filming. McVey, 23, and Bellamy, 19, were all smiles as they stood in front of a storefront with a sign that said "Where Kate met Wills (for coffee)."

"The Crown" is McVey’s professional screen debut, while Bellamy was cast as the Princess of Wales after submitting an audition tape for a casting call on social media.

While McVey’s character was determined to lead a "normal" life outside of being a royal, he formed a relationship with Bellamy’s character, the series’ description detailed.

The hit series is a fictional dramatization of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s story and how political and personal events unfolded during her reign.

The final season of "The Crown" will be released on Netflix later this year.

The first-look photos come after millions gathered worldwide to witness His Majesty King Charles III officially crowned the king of England last weekend.

The Prince of Wales became heir to the British throne upon the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

William and Kate continue to play a central role as the youthful face of the monarchy’s future.

The couple married in 2011. They are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.