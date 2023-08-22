Expand / Collapse search
Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding goes viral after sweet kissing video resurfaces

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married on April 29, 2001, after 8 years of dating

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is "the power behind the throne" as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprise second wedding day kiss is making headlines 12 years later after a clip resurfaced on TikTok.

Following the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 nuptials, the duo delighted fans when they exchanged two kisses on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

A video of the then newly married pair went viral after it was shared by the account Royalfancams with social media users especially taking note of the message that William whispered to Middleton prior to the second smooch.

prince william kate middleton waving from balcony after wedding william and kate kissing after wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton's double kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after their 2011 wedding went viral after a clip resurfaced on TikTok. (Getty)

In the clip, William was seen clad in his red Irish Guards uniform and Middleton was wearing her white lace Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton wedding gown and silk tulle lace veil.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge beamed and waved to the cheering crowd assembled below the balcony shortly after sharing their first public kiss. William then turned to his bride and asked, "Shall we do one more kiss?"

Middleton agreed with a smile and a slight nod and the throngs of onlookers erupted in cheers as the two kissed again.

After the kiss, Middleton blushed and began laughing at the crowd's ecstatic reaction while William grinned and continued waving.

The sweet moment was viewed by millions of fans all over the world and widely covered in the media 

William's parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, were the first royal couple to kiss on the iconic balcony after tying the knot in July 1981. The unprecedented move reportedly broke with royal etiquette but started a new tradition, which has been carried on in the years that followed.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, kissing his wife, Princess Diana

Charles and Diana started a royal wedding tradition when they shared a kiss on the balcony after their nuptials in 1981. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew shared a kiss on the balcony with his bride Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after they married in July 1986. 

Though William's younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle didn't kiss on the balcony after their May 2018 wedding, the pair locked lips on the steps of St. George’s Chapel shortly after exchanging vows at Windsor Castle.

A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kissing after wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While William and Kate previously tended to keep their PDA to a minimum, the two have openly shared several affectionate moments over the past year.

In July, the pair embraced and kissed each other on the cheek at the Royal Charity Polo Day. William, who competed in the charity polo match, was also spotted with his arm around his wife's back.

Middleton also showed a more playful side in February when she gave Prince William a quick pat on his behind as they walked the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards. 

Prince William smiles after Kate Middleton pats his behind at BAFTAs

The Prince and Princess of Wales have become more open with PDA over the last year. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In July, the princess once again gave her husband a love tap while attending Charles and Queen Camilla's Scottish coronation celebration. 

Royal expert Myka Meier previously told People magazine there are no specific etiquette rules for the duke and duchess regarding PDA.

A photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton riding in a carriage

Prince William and Kate Middleton met in 2001. (Henry Nicholls/AFP)

Still, the couple tend to err on the side of propriety while out in public or conducting their royal duties. Meier told the outlet that senior royals would use their judgment as far as public affection. 

"The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting," she said. 

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

