Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton rocks camo, drives armored truck in new royal military role

The Princess of Wales met with the military while Prince William celebrates the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore.

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is "the power behind the throne" as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

Kate Middleton was decked out in camouflage and a helmet while visiting an Army regiment in Norfolk County, England. 

The Princess of Wales was recently named colonel-in-chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards, after King Charles III appointed her last summer. Charles was the regiment’s previous colonel-in-chief when he was Prince of Wales. 

During her Wednesday visit, the 41-year-old drove an armored vehicle and flew a reconnaissance drone.  

KATE MIDDLETON SUITS UP IN SWEATS FOR WHEELCHAIR RUGBY MATCH IN ENGLAND

Kate Middleton in an armored vehicle

Kate Middleton drove an armored vehicle as the 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards newly appointed colonel-in-chief Wednesday.  (Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Corporal Darreyl Tukana, who drove with the mother of three in the seven-ton machine gun-equipped Jackal 2 high mobility weapons platform, said the princess seemed to be "enjoying" herself as she drove back from a trip to see weapons in a troop hide. 

Kate Middleton learns to use a drone

Kate Middleton learned how to use a reconnaissance drone.  (Chris Radburn/Pool/AFP)

"She was a natural. She drives a Land Rover back at home — I told her it’s exactly the same, just take it slowly and go back to where we started off from," Tukana said, according to the Independent. "She was enjoying every bit of the journey itself."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kate Middleton in camo

The Princess of Wales wore camouflage for her visit with 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards in Norfolk on Wednesday.  (Chris Radburn - WPA Pool)

The princess also met with members of the regiment and their families while wearing an all-black ensemble with a red poppy brooch in honor of fallen members of the military ahead of Remembrance Day, which is similar to Veterans Day.

Kate Middleton meets with military members

Kate Middleton met with members of the regiment and their families.  (Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Middleton was also appointed Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm over the summer and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

Cate Blanchett,Prince William,Hannah Waddingham,Sterling K. Brown pose together

Britain's Prince William, second from right, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, right, British actress Hannah Waddingham, left, and U.S. actor Sterling K. Brown, second from left, pose on the green carpet for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards in in Singapore, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

While Kate was suited up in military gear, her husband Prince William was mingling with celebrities at the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards, in Singapore. 

He hit the red carpet with stars like Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham and "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, who co-hosted the event.