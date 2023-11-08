Kate Middleton rocks camo, drives armored truck in new royal military role

Kate Middleton was decked out in camouflage and a helmet while visiting an Army regiment in Norfolk County, England.

The Princess of Wales was recently named colonel-in-chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards, after King Charles III appointed her last summer. Charles was the regiment’s previous colonel-in-chief when he was Prince of Wales.

During her Wednesday visit, the 41-year-old drove an armored vehicle and flew a reconnaissance drone.

Corporal Darreyl Tukana, who drove with the mother of three in the seven-ton machine gun-equipped Jackal 2 high mobility weapons platform, said the princess seemed to be "enjoying" herself as she drove back from a trip to see weapons in a troop hide.

"She was a natural. She drives a Land Rover back at home — I told her it’s exactly the same, just take it slowly and go back to where we started off from," Tukana said, according to the Independent. "She was enjoying every bit of the journey itself."

The princess also met with members of the regiment and their families while wearing an all-black ensemble with a red poppy brooch in honor of fallen members of the military ahead of Remembrance Day, which is similar to Veterans Day.

Middleton was also appointed Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm over the summer and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

While Kate was suited up in military gear, her husband Prince William was mingling with celebrities at the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards, in Singapore.

He hit the red carpet with stars like Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham and "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, who co-hosted the event.