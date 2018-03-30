Pastry chef Mark Chapman shows us how to make Valentine's dessert with a twist — a creative way to serve cheesecake!

• Texas Rio Star Grapefruit Cheesecake Parfait

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of grapefruit juice

1 envelope of unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of brown sugar

8 oz of cream cheese

1/2 cup goat cheese

1 2/3 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

3/4 cup candied pecans

Method:

In a bowl, add 3/4 c grapefruit juice, 1 envelope of unflavored gelatin, and microwave until gelatin is melted.

In large bowl beat 1/4 c sugar, 1/4 c brown sugar, and 8 oz cream cheese until smooth.

Add 1/2 goat cheese & melted gelatin & grapefruit juice & beat well.

Stir in 1 2/3 c heavy whipping cream, whipped.

Distribute 3/4 c candied pecans evenly into parfait glasses, fill them w/ cream cheese mixture.

Place grapefruit segments along sides of glasses and serve, makes 4 parfaits.

How to section a grapefruit and grapefruit selection tips:

Cut off both ends of fruit w/ sharp thin-bladed knife.

Place fruit on flat end and cut away peel from top to bottom along curvature of fruit. Remove all white pulp

Cut down along grapefruit section to the center, turn knife to loosen section and lift out. Remove other sections the same way

Choose a grapefruit with a red blushed skin that feels heavy

For more information, visit: www.texasweet.com