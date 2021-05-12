Terry Crews explains how he overcame porn addiction and saved his marriage



Terry Crews opened up about his marriage almost ending due to his pornography addiction.

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor revealed in 2014 that he struggled with an addiction to porn. In a series of Facebook videos posted in 2016, he opened up a little bit more about the struggle and how he ended up in rehab over his addiction after it almost cost him his marriage to wife of 30 years, Rebecca King Crews.

Now, the spouses are opening up about the toll it took on their marriage in their new Audible Original, titled "Stronger Together." They appeared on the "PEOPLE Every Day" show to promote the book where host Janine Rubenstein asked them how they got past the addiction, which brought them to such a low point that they toyed with the idea of separation.

"The best piece of advice I ever got was a good friend of mine, he was the first guy I called when Rebecca was like, ‘don’t come home.’ He said ‘Terry, you need to get better for you,’" the actor explained. "You have to understand that was a watershed moment. In my culture, as a man in sports, you do things to get things. You do good things to get cookies, you know? You work hard to get money, you do these things to get sex, but to actually improve just for yourself, that was a foreign thought."

The star, 52, added that his heightened fame at the time did not help him when it came time to look inward and realize that he had to stop going down the path he was on.

"Success is the warmest place to hide," he said. "I had so many people that were telling me I was great and there was no problem. Hollywood didn’t care. It still doesn’t care if you lose your family, it happens every day. They’re like, 'Hey man, now we can put you in three movies!’"

Rebecca jumped in and made it clear that Crews’ porn addiction preceded their marriage.

"So fame just made it worse," she explained. "So it’s really true that power and success amplifies what’s going on inside you. And that is why I couldn’t help him and I’m thankful and I’m lucky that he made the choice to do that."

Rubenstein asked Rebecca when she knew that her husband had done the work and was clear of the thing that almost ended their marriage.

"I say he’s still earning it," she joked. "But the truth be told, progressively, I saw what I felt was real fruit, real change, real behavioral change in my spouse. It was in the way he stopped reacting angrily to everything. It was in the newfound patients that I saw with me and with his children. Once he healed his own trauma, he was not reflecting and deflecting his pain as anger to the rest of the world."

Crews concluded the conversation by noting once again that his upbringing made things like seeking help not only difficult but unheard of.

"Culturally, you have to understand, where I grew up, I grew up in Flint, Michigan, African American culture, going to therapy was admitting you’re crazy," he explained. "It was something that you didn’t do. Also, sports culture was one where anger helped you. It was aggression, it was competition, everything had to be perfection or nothing. So, you’re talking about things that help people as a man, it got me really, really far business-wise but it was disintegrating my family."