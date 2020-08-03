Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union again over 'America’s Got Talent' firing

Terry Crews issued another public apology to Gabrielle Union after the former “America’s Got Talent” judge called him out for not supporting her amid her firing from the show.

Union appeared as a judge on Season 14 of the popular reality competition series. In November 2019, she alleged that there was a racist and “toxic” work culture on the set of the NBC show. Shortly after, it came to light that she and fellow judge Julianne Hough wouldn’t be returning for the 2020 season.

During a recent appearance on the “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast, Union spoke out against Crews for essentially siding with NBC and the show as it was coming to light what a bad experience she had behind the scenes. In response, Crews took to Twitter to issue another public apology.

“This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union,” Crews wrote in a tweet. “If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in.”

He concluded: “I’m sorry, @itsgabrielleu.”

Crews first apologized to Union in January, taking to Twitter to note that he felt bad for invalidating her experience on the show.

“You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and quality in the workplace,” he wrote.

In June, he issued another apology after comments he made about the Black community caught backlash on social media.

“It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have - especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology,” he wrote at the time.

Union has yet to respond to his latest statement on their time at “America’s Got Talent” together.

At first, Crews remained relatively silent during the shakeup at the competition show but appeared in a series of interviews including one on NBC’s “Today” show in which he praised both the network and the show and gushed about his positive experience.

Speaking on the podcast last week, Union questioned if Crews had fears about job security that prompted him to seemingly side with the network over her.

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and White supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door,” Union responded (via Yahoo Entertainment). “I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

Union noted that her complaints of racism on the show were undercut by some critics pointing out that she was not the only Black person on set.

“I was like, ‘No, I was on there — with Terry Crews,’” she said sarcastically. “Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board? I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”

She also stated that she felt particularly hurt because she was among the first people to publicly support Crews when he came forward with allegations of sexual assault in 2017.