Ted Danson explains why a 'Cheers' reunion isn't likely despite a 'lovely' Emmy's bit

If you're holding out for a "Cheers" reunion after seeing the cast reunite at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this month, you might want to take a breath.

"Well you know it's interesting," star Ted Danson told Entertainment Tonight. "I've seen them recently, everybody, pretty much everybody," implying some kind of reunion might be on the horizon.

But Danson quickly shot that idea down, saying that while the reunion at the Emmy's was "really fun," the former co-stars weren't planning to be on set together again. Danson said a "bunch of older folks" with differing opinions would not bode well.

Joining Danson on stage at the "Emmy's" was Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt. Two integral cast members did not show up: Woody Harrelson and Shelly Long, who departed the show after its fifth season. Rumors of a feud between Danson and Long have bubbled throughout Hollywood.

"I'm sorry Shelly [wasn't there] and Woody was off doing a play in London — which I saw, and he was amazing," Danson explained of Harrelson's absence. "But it was lovely."

Long was spotted in Los Angeles just a day after the awards show.

For the Emmy's, the cast appeared in a reconstructed Bull & Finch pub.

"Anthony, thank you for getting us all here," Danson started things out, speaking to the show's host, Anthony Anderson. "Ah, this feels really nice to be here in front of all of you, thank you."

"Look, Ted, why don't you just think about it as a long-overdue class reunion," Ratzenberger suggested. "And being together brings back some great memories of a show we're all very proud of," Grammer said.

George Wendt appeared at the end of the skit, much to the audience's surprise and glee.

"Cheers" aired for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993.